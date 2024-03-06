iPhone sales slump by 24 pct in China amidst competition from Huawei; Boost for Apple in Japan

Apple has come along with their iPhones in the last few years. It has created a name and brand image for itself which attracts buyers to invest in its products. However, becoming one of the top smartphones is not enough for tech-savvy buyers in every country. A recent study highlights that iPhone sales in Japan are continuously increasing, but it's the exact opposite in China. Apple iPhone sales have seen a massive decrease, while Huawei has been the choice for many in China. Know more about the market study here and what experts say.

Apple iPhone sales in Japan and China

According to an IDC report, iPhone sales in Japan saw immense growth during the second quarter of the market share while other brands struggled in the region. The report highlights that Apple retained a 51.9 percent share in Japan leaving all the nearest competitors far behind. Apple iPhone sales topped the chart while Sharp and Google maintained the second and third positions respectively. Additionally, the most demand was seen in the iPhone 15 series.

The Counterpoint report showcased how iPhone sales in China have decreased by 24 percent. However, Huawei has made a significant comeback with a 64 percent increase in sales. Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang quoted several reasons for the fall in sales. Zhang added, “Primarily, it faced stiff competition at the high end from a resurgent Huawei while getting squeezed in the middle on aggressive pricing from the likes of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi.” It was also highlighted that with no significant upgrades to the iPhone 15 series, smartphone buyers preferred to retain their older generation of iPhone. China also saw massive demand for the new Mate 60 series. While Huawei struggled for many years in the country, now it has started gaining pace and is making a major comeback with its innovative offerings.

Other smartphone brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others have also experienced a fall in sales according to the report.

