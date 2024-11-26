iPhone launches are among the most anticipated smartphone events each year, with fans eagerly awaiting the latest models every September. However, in 2025, September might not be the most notable month for Apple releases. Why? Because the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in the first half of the year. This budget iPhone has already garnered significant attention, with much speculation about what it could offer. Could it bring flagship-level features to a more affordable device? With flagship-grade features such as Apple Intelligence expected, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 has sparked considerable excitement already. Here's when can you expect it to launch, and what it is expected to bring to the table:

Also Read: 'Chill Guy' dog meme sweeps social media: Here's what you need to know

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

When can we expect the iPhone SE 4?

Apple typically unveils its flagship iPhones in September, but the iPhone SE series has historically launched in March or April. Reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 could follow this trend and debut as early as March 2025, making it just a few months away. This timeline aligns with past releases—the original iPhone SE launched in March, the iPhone SE 2 arrived in April 2020, and the iPhone SE 3 debuted in March 2022.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: This iPhone 15 Pro Max deal is so good that you'll want to skip the iPhone 16 Pro

What can we expect from the iPhone SE 4?

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a design inspired by the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, featuring a full-screen display and ditching the traditional bezels and Home button. This would make Face ID the primary biometric authentication method, likely integrated into a notch.

While rumours suggest the possibility of a Dynamic Island, it is unlikely to appear in the SE model, as Apple tends to reserve such features for its premium devices. The SE 4 is also rumoured to house the A18 chipset—a 3nm chip featured in the iPhone 16 series—making it a potential game-changer in the budget segment. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this would enable Apple Intelligence features typically reserved for higher-end models.

If priced around ₹50,000 or $499 in the US, the SE 4 could appeal to users seeking a basic phone with flagship-level capabilities. Additionally, the device may feature a 48MP camera with Fusion Camera technology, enabling 2x optical-quality zoom and portrait shots, further boosting its popularity.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset, 6,500mAh Titan battery launched in India- Details