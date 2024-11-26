Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset, 6,500mAh Titan battery launched in India- Details

Realme has unveiled the GT 7 Pro in India, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,500mAh Titan battery and more. Here's everything you need to know about it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 14:42 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant in India. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

Realme has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India. The device promises to offer advanced performance and features, making it a standout in the smartphone market. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Realme GT 7 Pro aims to provide a smooth and powerful experience.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and gameplay. The display can achieve a peak brightness of 6500 nits and is compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, improving the viewing experience for movies and high-definition content. The device is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP69 rating, ensuring resistance to both dust and water.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device also features dynamic RAM support, expanding memory up to 512GB, ensuring efficient multitasking. The phone operates on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.

For photography, the Realme GT 7 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary 50MP camera is equipped with the Sony IMX906 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), offering stable and high-quality shots. Alongside, the 50MP telephoto lens, also featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS, supports clear zoomed-in images. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor for wide-field shots. The front camera is a 16MP sensor, suitable for selfies and video calls. The device can record videos up to 8K resolution at 24fps.

The Realme GT 7 Pro offers various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, 360-degree NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual-band GPS, ensuring quick and reliable connections. The device features a massive 6,500mAh Titan battery, which is supported by 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, enabling a rapid recharge to keep up with the user's needs.

Additionally, the Realme GT 7 Pro introduces Realme's on-device AI technology, NextAi, which enhances several features, including AI Sketch, AI Motion Deblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Night Vision, AI Recording Summary, and AI Studio. These features are designed to improve the overall user experience, especially in areas like photography and video editing.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price and Availability in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs. 65,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase starting November 29 through Amazon, Realme's official website, and offline stores across India.

