iPhone SE 4 launch nearing: Apple begins to source new OLED displays

Apple has started sourcing iPhone SE 4 OLED displays from Chinese manufacturers including BOE.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 08:58 IST
iPhone SE 4 launching in early 2025, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (IceUniverse)

Over the past few months, iPhone SE 4 has been making headlines for high expectations in the mid-range smartphone category. Apple Analyst Mark Gurman also showcases the enthusiasm for what Apple has to offer with its affordable iPhone. Now, the iPhone SE 4 is speculated to make its debut early in 2025 with some eye-catching upgrades. Therefore, with the launch inching closer, Apple is rumoured to discuss OLED displays for the new iPhone SE, know what progress has been made. 

iPhone SE 4 display productions 

A Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors) reported that Apple has started sourcing OLED displays for iPhone SE 4 from Chinese manufacturers including BOE. However, no additional details were provided as to when the production could start or any specific timeline for when we can have a glimpse of what the iPhone SE 4 would look like. Earlier, it was highlighted that BOE would supply the OLED displays, however, the reports have mentioned other Chinese manufacturers as well. 

Apart from the supply chain report, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display without the home screen button and with Face ID features. This showcases a significant upgrade to the current iPhone SE model which has a  4.7-inch LCD display with a home screen button for fingerprint recognition. 

iPhone SE 4 leaks

iPhone SE 4 is slated for major upgrades, competing with major iPhone models, standard iPhone 15. The new generation of iPhone SE is expected to be powered by the latest A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM which will allow the device to support greater performance abilities and Apple Intelligence as well. 

iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get a small display notch, slimmer bezels, and a new Action button to get access to several iPhone shortcuts. There are also rumours that the smartphone will feature a single rear camera with 48MP resolution, and produce similar quality images as the iPhone 15. 

While the leaks and rumours look promising, the launch of the iPhone SE 4 is still months away, therefore, take the information with a grain of salt.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 08:58 IST
