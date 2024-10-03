 Apple prepares to launch redesigned iPhone SE with Face ID and modern features in 2025: Report | Mobile News

Apple prepares to launch redesigned iPhone SE with Face ID and modern features in 2025: Report

Apple plans to launch a new iPhone SE in early 2025, featuring a redesigned look with Face ID and a modern design inspired by the iPhone 14.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 17:00 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
iPhone SE
1/5 iPhone SE 4 launch is now around 6 months away. If reports and analysts are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. Over the past few months, we have heard several rumours around the iPhone SE 4 and the excitement for the powerful mid-ranger touched new heights after the launch of iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime event 2024 last month. iPhone SE 4 is said to offer a iPhone 16-like design at a much lower price. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
2/5 When launched, iPhone SE 4 will replace the iPhone SE 3 as the most affordable phone on Apple store. To recall, iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of 43,900. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will also carry a similar price tag and will cost less than 50,000.
3/5 iPhone SE 4 is believed to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. The rear panel of iPhone SE 4 is believed to draw inspiration from the new iPhone 16. (IceUniverse)
4/5 iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get Apple Intelligence. Touted to be the ‘biggest feature’ of iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence is actually part of iOS 18 but the feature is only limited to iPhones powered A17 Pro chip or later. (AppleTrack)
5/5 As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
iPhone SE
Apple plans to launch a redesigned iPhone SE with Face ID and without the Home button in 2025. (AppleTrack)

Apple plans to unveil a new iPhone SE model in early 2025, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a redesign that replaces the traditional Home button with Face ID technology. The design will mirror that of the iPhone 14, marking a significant shift for the iPhone SE, which has kept its original look since its inception.

iPhone SE

The transition to a design inspired by the iPhone 14 indicates a pivotal change for the iPhone SE series. The iPhone SE has typically attracted cost-conscious consumers who prefer its established appearance. By introducing a contemporary design alongside Face ID, Apple seeks to align the iPhone SE with its current aesthetic. This strategy is vital for maintaining brand identity and enhancing user interaction.

Speculation suggests that the new iPhone SE may integrate Apple Intelligence features, driven by one of the latest chipsets. This development could significantly elevate the phone's performance, offering advanced functionalities at a competitive price. The blend of modern design and innovative technology is likely to draw interest from a wide audience, including both dedicated Apple users and potential new customers.

Also read: Google For India 2024: Google Gemini Live, AI Overviews rolling out in Indian languages

New iPads and Mac Lineup

In parallel with the iPhone SE launch, Apple reportedly works on two updated iPad Air models. These will include an enhanced version of the Magic Keyboard, designed to improve usability for those using iPads for work or academic purposes. This emphasis on upgraded accessories illustrates Apple's dedication to creating a unified ecosystem that supports user productivity.

Apple also plans several updates for its Mac lineup in 2025. Expect to see refreshed Mac minis, updated MacBook Pros, and iMacs powered by the new M4 chips. Additional models, including new MacBook Airs, Mac Studios, and Mac Pros, are in the pipeline, showcasing Apple's commitment to continual advancement in the computer sector. These updates aim to enhance performance and features for a variety of users, both professional and casual.

Also read: Google for India Event: Major additions to Google Pay, easier credit access, and more coming

No New iPad Pro Expected in 2025

Notably, Gurmanpoints out that a new iPad Pro is not on the agenda for 2025. The existing model is already seen as significantly ahead in terms of features. This indicates that Apple may focus on refining its current offerings rather than introducing a new Pro model.

Also read: iPhone component plant in India to resume operations after fire incident

With the imminent launch of the new iPhone SE and various updates across its product lineup, Apple appears ready to reinforce its reputation for quality and innovation. As the company embraces modern design and advanced technology, consumers can anticipate a diverse array of products that deliver strong performance and value in 2025.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 16:59 IST
