iPhone SE 4 launching soon: May have design similar to iPhone 7 Plus, check details

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 has garnered attention as leaks reveal potential design elements and features. Expected to launch in early 2025, this model aims to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Initial speculations suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would mirror the design of the iPhone 14, but new information indicates a shift back to the aesthetics of the iPhone 7 Plus. Recent case renders have surfaced, displaying significant design aspects that suggest a return to older styling.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

Tipster Sonny Dickson shared alleged images of iPhone SE 4 cases on social media platform X. The images, reportedly sourced from Chinese social media, highlight the back design of the unannounced device. They indicate a flat back panel and a dual rear camera arrangement, which marks a departure from the single rear camera featured in earlier SE models. The design resembles the camera setup found in the iPhone 7 Plus, featuring a horizontal camera island and a cutout for a mute switch.

The new dual-camera layout represents a notable evolution in the SE line. The iPhone SE 4 will likely introduce a feature called Dynamic Island, which will enhance notification displays. This capability aligns with features available in the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications, Price and Launch Date (Rumoured)

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to incorporate an OLED display, an A18 processor, and a minimum of 8GB of RAM. These enhancements position the device as a competitive offering in the budget segment.

Pricing for the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to range from $499 to $549, a slight increase compared to the starting price of the iPhone SE (2022), which debuted at $429 for the base 64GB model.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple may announce the iPhone SE 4 early next year, potentially aligning with the March timeline established for the iPhone SE (2022). While this timeline appears plausible, it remains wise to approach these details with caution as the official announcement approaches.