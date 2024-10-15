 iPhone SE 4 launching soon: May have design similar to iPhone 7 Plus, check details | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launching soon: May have design similar to iPhone 7 Plus, check details

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 may revive the iPhone 7 Plus design, featuring a dual-camera setup, Dynamic Island, and expected release in early 2025.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 14:29 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 launch in March: Top 5 rumoured upgardes for Apple’s affordable iPhone
iPhone SE 4
1/5 Refreshed design: Since it has almost been 3 years, Apple is bringing back the iPhone SE model next year. Therefore, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to get a design overhaul in terms of materials, display size, new additions, and others. Tipsters suggest that the affordable iPhone is expected to come with an iPhone 14-like design, however, it will feature a Dynamic Island and an Action Button. (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4
2/5 New-gen chipset:  The iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a major performance boost that may compete with the other flagship iPhones. Reportedly, the smartphone will be powered by the A18 chipset that currently powers iPhone 16 standard models. Therefore, with a new chipset, the performance and battery life are expected to be improved significantly.  (Ming-Chi Kuo)
iPhone SE 4
3/5 Apple Intelligence: Unlike the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and other older generation models, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to support Apple Intelligence, which allows the device to run AI-related tasks effortlessly. Despite being a budget device, the iPhone SE 4 would be powerful enough to compete with several other mid-range smartphones next year. 
iPhone SE 4
4/5 OLED display, Face-ID support: During launch, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display discarding the LCD displays. Additionally, it will not come with a home button for a fingerprint scanner, but it will finally support a Face ID lock. Therefore, this would enhance the user experience in several ways possible.  (AppleTrack)
iPhone SE 4
5/5 Camera upgrades: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single rear camera similar to previous generation devices. However, it will likely get a 12MP sensor. Other details about the smartphone are still under the covers, however, we may get to know more about the smartphone in the coming months.  (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
iPhone SE 4
icon View all Images
iPhone SE 4 may feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 7 Plus according to a new report. (Unsplash)

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 has garnered attention as leaks reveal potential design elements and features. Expected to launch in early 2025, this model aims to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Initial speculations suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would mirror the design of the iPhone 14, but new information indicates a shift back to the aesthetics of the iPhone 7 Plus. Recent case renders have surfaced, displaying significant design aspects that suggest a return to older styling.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked) 

Tipster Sonny Dickson shared alleged images of iPhone SE 4 cases on social media platform X. The images, reportedly sourced from Chinese social media, highlight the back design of the unannounced device. They indicate a flat back panel and a dual rear camera arrangement, which marks a departure from the single rear camera featured in earlier SE models. The design resembles the camera setup found in the iPhone 7 Plus, featuring a horizontal camera island and a cutout for a mute switch.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Quick Capture button teased in a new video: Know how it will work

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The new dual-camera layout represents a notable evolution in the SE line. The iPhone SE 4 will likely introduce a feature called Dynamic Island, which will enhance notification displays. This capability aligns with features available in the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro set to launch with large 6,500mAh battery and other powerful features: Report

iPhone SE 4: Specifications, Price and Launch Date (Rumoured)

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to incorporate an OLED display, an A18 processor, and a minimum of 8GB of RAM. These enhancements position the device as a competitive offering in the budget segment.

Pricing for the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to range from $499 to $549, a slight increase compared to the starting price of the iPhone SE (2022), which debuted at $429 for the base 64GB model.

Also read: OnePlus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: Know how much it will cost

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple may announce the iPhone SE 4 early next year, potentially aligning with the March timeline established for the iPhone SE (2022). While this timeline appears plausible, it remains wise to approach these details with caution as the official announcement approaches.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 14:29 IST
Tags:
iphone se 4 launch
