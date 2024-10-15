Oppo Find X8 Quick Capture button teased in a new video: Know how it will work

Oppo Find X8 series launch is inching closer as the brand has started to tease the devices. While the leaks and rumours about the new Oppo flagship series have been growing rapidly, the company has shared a new video demonstrating how the Quick Capture button will work in real life. In the demo video, the Oppo Find X8 Quick Capture button worked very similar to iPhone 16's Camera Control button, enabling users to capture photos, change settings, and other actions. Here's how the Oppo Find X8 Quick Capture button would work.

How Oppo Find X8 Quick Capture button works

Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao shared a new video of Oppo Find X8 demonstrating the functionality of the Quick Capture button. The new addition is a pressure-sensitive button that works when users tap on the button placed on the right bottom of the smartphone. In the video the smartphone was kept under a tank of water, showcasing that the device is IP68 or IP69 certified and that is water-resistant.

Coming to the Quick Capture button, the Oppo official showcased that the new button could instantly launch the camera app with a simple double-tap, enabling the user to get easy accessibility to capture images. The demo also showcased how the new camera button on the Oppo Find X8 could be used for zoom functionality. Users just have to manage the zoom by swiping over the button.

The purpose of creating the demo while keeping the device underwater was to showcase that the new Quick Capture button could work in several conditions even when submerged.

Oppo Find X8 specifications

The Oppo Find X8 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LTPO AMOLED display, whereas, the Pro model could come with a 6.78-inch micro-quad-curved display with ultra-thin bezels. The Oppo Find X8 series will likely be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9400 chipset for flagship performance.

The Oppo Find X8 is expected to come in four colourways: black, white, blue, and pink. The Oppo Find X8 may come in black, white, and blue colour options as showcased in a recent leak by GizmoChina.

