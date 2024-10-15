Realme GT 7 Pro set to launch with large 6,500mAh battery and other powerful features: Report

Realme prepares to launch two new flagship smartphones tailored for the Chinese market, according to recent reports. The Realme GT Neo 7 will debut in December as a performance-centric sub-flagship device, while the GT 7 Pro is anticipated to arrive in early November as a full fledged flagship model that focuses on photography and high-end specifications. A recent leak from tipster Digital Chat Station has provided new insights into the battery capacity of the GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Massive Battery and Fast Charging (Leaked)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set to feature a remarkable 6,500mAh battery, marking a significant milestone as the largest battery ever included in a Realme smartphone. The leak also confirms that the device will support fast 120W charging, enhancing the overall user experience.

Shortly after this information surfaced on Weibo, Xu Qi Chase, Realme's President for China, initiated a poll to gauge consumer preferences for battery and charging options. The presence of an “All” option suggests strong interest in a combination of a 6,500mAh battery and 120W charging capability.

In addition to its impressive battery, the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to utilise a Samsung custom display. This display is designed to provide superior colour performance and incorporates a global DC dimming feature aimed at eye protection, reportedly outperforming the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will offer a global peak brightness of 2,000 nits and support a micro-quad-curved design with a 1.5K resolution. An ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor will also be part of the display technology.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing robust performance. In the camera department, the device is likely to feature a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens. The smartphone is to operate on Android 15 with Realme UI 5, promising a feature-rich user experience.