iPhone SE 4 likely to be more powerful than iPhone 15, to get design and features from iPhone 16

iPhone SE 4 is turning out to be one of the most value for money iPhone till date as far as rumours are concerned. As Apple gears up to launch the iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks, leaks around the upcoming iPhone SE 4 are in full swing. Now, a latest report by MacRumors suggests that iPhone SE 4 will be more powerful than the iPhone 15. Until now, iPhone SE models have been based on older-gen models and are not known to be more powerful than the outgoing flagship models.

iPhone SE 4 to feature more RAM than iPhone 15

iPhone SE 4 will most likely come with 8GB of RAM, up from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. For context, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM. The RAM jump in the iPhone SE is believed to be due the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.

For those who are unaware, Apple's suite of AI features that are slated to debut with iOS 18.1 require at least 8GB of RAM and that is why only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only models to run Apple Intelligence features as of now.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman strongly believes that iPhone SE 4, expected to launch in early 2025, will have Apple Intelligence.

iPhone SE 4 to be a value buy

iPhone SE is believed to fall in the sub-$500 category but it will still get more RAM and Apple Intelligence. The rare panel of the iPhone SE 4 is said to resemble the upcoming iPhone 16 and at the front, it may look like an iPhone 14. It is also expected to get an Action button, A18 chipset, USB-C port, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem along with a bigger OLED display.



