Apple has released iOS 18 Public Beta 4, which comes with a slew of changes and new updates for iPhone users. Meanwhile, Apple has been on a rollout frenzy, also releasing iOS 18 Developer Beta 6, iOS 18.1 Beta 2 shortly before, as well as respective updates for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more.

What's New In iOS 18 Public Beta 4?

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has made a major change to the Bluetooth control in the Control Centre panel. Now, you can add a separate toggle for Bluetooth, rather than having it as part of the collection of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, and AirDrop. This allows users to have more space in the Control Centre, and those who only wanted Bluetooth can now set it accordingly. Additionally, this frees up space for other toggles you may wish to add to the Control Centre, making Control Centre customisation more convenient for iOS users.

In tandem with this, Apple has also corrected how dark mode icons appear in notifications. In previous beta versions, the notifications incorrectly included the Light Mode icons of the respective apps, creating an inconsistent aesthetic across iOS 18. Furthermore, Apple has introduced layout changes in the Apple Music app and a new way to customise the icons based on the wallpaper you apply.

How To Get iOS 18 Public Beta 4 Now

Firstly, ensure that you have a compatible iPhone device (iPhone XS and later), and then sign up to be part of the Apple Beta Software Program. Once done, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open iPhone Settings > General.

Step 2: Next, find Software Update.

Step 3: Tap on Beta Updates.

Step 4: Select iOS 18 Public Beta, and go back to Software Update.

Step 5: iOS 18 Public Beta should now appear. Tap on Update Now to install the new OS.

