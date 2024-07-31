iPhone SE 4 likely to get OLED panels from LG, but it is not Apple’s first choice- All details
iPhone SE 4’s backplate manufacturing will likely be same as the standard iPhone model in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series which is expected to make its debut in September.
iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in the first half of 2025 and as Apple is heading towards the mega launch event of iPhone 16 series in September, rumours around the upcoming mid-range iPhone model are also heating up. If the leaks turn out to be true, iPhone SE 4 can be a big hit for Apple and the company has reportedly started reaching out to vendors for the device. According to the latest report by TheElec, Apple is also in talks with LG for the components but it is not Cupertino based giant's first choice.
Why Apple may need LG's help
iPhone SE 4 is believed to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. A report by TheElec suggests that BOE will be the primary supplier of the OLED panels used in iPhone SE 4. To recall, Apple has been relying on BOE to supply LCD-based iPhone SE panels. However, BOE has struggled before with yield issues for OLED iPhone panels.
Apple is reportedly in talks with LG Display to be the secondary supplier for the OLED display. The move can provide a security blanket to Apple in case of future problems.
iPhone SE 4: What we know so far
iPhone SE 4's backplate manufacturing will likely be same as the standard iPhone model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series which is expected to make its debut in September. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to be released during the spring event.
iPhone SE 4 is believed to be in the sub-$500 starting range despite the new design and wide range of rumoured upgrades coming to the affordable Apple smartphone. iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button.
