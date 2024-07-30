 iPhone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta

iPhone 16's biggest feature is said to be the Apple Intelligence AI tool. It is now available with new iOS 18.1 beta update for developers.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 07:29 IST
iPhone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for a few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently the only iPhone models that are capable to run Apple Intelligence. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and one of its biggest features is now available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users. Apple has started to roll out iOS 18.1 beta update for developers that comes with a range of features including the much awaited Apple Intelligence. Unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2024, the AI feature of the company is believed to be the one key feature in the upcoming iPhone 16 series that is rumoured to launch in September. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to arrive with the iOS 18 update, it has finally made its debut with iOS 18.1. It backs a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that suggests that iPhone 16 users may have to wait for a month to get their hands on the stable version of Apple's AI-backed feature.

Also read: iPhone maker's most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine

Apple Intelligence: Features still missing

Although Apple has finally rolled out the Apple Intelligence feature with the iOS 18.1 update, it is worth noting that not all the features of the AI tool are available as of now. If reports are to be believed, Apple Intelligence is still in the early stages of refinement and the tech giant is polishing new features and fixing bugs before the public roll out. The missing features are expected to be rolled out in the coming update gradually.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro's camera? – Here's what we know so far

Only available to a few iPhone users

It is worth noting that the Apple Intelligence feature is only part of the new iOS beta update for developers. This means that even the public beta testers can not access the new features as of now. As per a report by MacRumors, the new Apple feature is currently only available in U.S. English and it is not available for developers in the European Union or China. To access Apple Intelligence, user's need to set the device region and language to the United States.

Also read: iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here's everything we know

iPhone users who have got their hands on the new Apple Intelligence are only able to access mostly search and text generation based features including live call transcription, smart summary of messages and mails, writing tools and others.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 06:48 IST
