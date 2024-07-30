iPhone users get iOS 17.6 update with ‘important’ security fixes, here’s why you should install it right now

iOS 17.6 Rolling Out: With iOS 18.1 now out, the iOS 17.6 stable release went under the radar as most were busy checking out the Apple Intelligence features the new OS brings. However, for those who stick with stable releases, iOS 17.6 is the latest available update from Apple, and you must download it for bug fixes and security updates. To know more about iOS 17.6, read on.

iOS 17.6 Now Available for All iPhones Compatible with iOS 17

Right off the bat, we can say this is an update that everyone should download and install immediately. This is because it contains a slew of fixes for various vulnerabilities that existed in iOS. According to MacRumors, this includes a bug with Family Sharing that could leak location to apps and a kernel bug that could allow a bad actor to shut down your device.

Most users have been safe from these issues, but now that Apple has officially fixed them, it is in your best interest to download the update right away!

How to Install iOS 17.6

Step 1: Go to Settings > General.

Step 2: Tap on Software Update.

Step 3: You should see an update popup for iOS 17.6. You can choose to tap on Update Now or Update Tonight.

Step 4: Enter your device passcode to approve the update.

Step 5: That's it! The update should now start downloading.

iOS 17.6 Compatible iPhone Models