 iPhone users get iOS 17.6 update with 'important' security fixes, here's why you should install it right now

iPhone users get iOS 17.6 update with ‘important’ security fixes, here’s why you should install it right now

Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.6 for compatible iPhone models. It brings a slew of important security and bug fixes.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 11:07 IST
Ios 17.6 update
Users should install iOS 17.6 right away! (Unsplash)

iOS 17.6 Rolling Out: With iOS 18.1 now out, the iOS 17.6 stable release went under the radar as most were busy checking out the Apple Intelligence features the new OS brings. However, for those who stick with stable releases, iOS 17.6 is the latest available update from Apple, and you must download it for bug fixes and security updates. To know more about iOS 17.6, read on.

Also Read: iPhone call recording now available for these users thanks to Apple Intelligence AI: Details here

iOS 17.6 Now Available for All iPhones Compatible with iOS 17

Right off the bat, we can say this is an update that everyone should download and install immediately. This is because it contains a slew of fixes for various vulnerabilities that existed in iOS. According to MacRumors, this includes a bug with Family Sharing that could leak location to apps and a kernel bug that could allow a bad actor to shut down your device.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Most users have been safe from these issues, but now that Apple has officially fixed them, it is in your best interest to download the update right away!

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 4 review: Impressive performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000

How to Install iOS 17.6

Step 1: Go to Settings > General.

Step 2: Tap on Software Update.

Step 3: You should see an update popup for iOS 17.6. You can choose to tap on Update Now or Update Tonight.

Step 4: Enter your device passcode to approve the update.

Step 5: That's it! The update should now start downloading.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus may launch in India soon: Check out what we know so far

iOS 17.6 Compatible iPhone Models

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE
    (2nd generation or later)

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 11:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets