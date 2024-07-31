iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get this major upgrade for faster WiFi speed, check details here
iPhone 16 series launch will take place in September. All most every details about the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max has been revealed ahead of the mega launch event.
iPhone 16 series is one of the most anticipated launches in the coming months. Expected to make its debut in September, iPhone 16 series is believed to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Since the launch of iPhone 15 series last year, rumours around the next Apple iPhones started doing rounds on the internet. Although Apple hasn't revealed anything about the new iPhone models yet, almost every iPhone 16 series detail has been leaked online ahead of the mega launch event. Adding to the claims of tipsters and analysts is the new report by Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. According to the report, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are widely expected to support Wi-Fi 7.
How will iPhone 16 Pro models benefit from Wi-Fi 7
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max's support for Wi-Fi 7 was previously also rumoured by supply chain analyst Jeff Pu. For those who are unaware, the support for Wi-Fi 7 will allow iPhones to send and receive data over 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously. This means that the phone will have lower latency and faster Wi-Fi speeds along with reliable connectivity. When compared to Wi-Fi 6E, the Wi-Fi 7 is believed to offer 4 times more data transfer speeds. It is expected to get peak theoretical data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps.
To recall, Apple added support for Wi-Fi 6E in iPhone 15 Pro models, while all iPhone 11 through iPhone 14 models support standard Wi-Fi 6.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: What we know so far
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from their predecessors as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.
The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.
