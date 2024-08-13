Vivo V40 Pro goes on sale in India today: Check price, specs, sale offers and more

Vivo has recently launched the V40 series in India, which includes the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro models. The Vivo V40 Pro will begin its first sale in India starting from today. This Vivo V40 Pro features the Mediatek 9200+ processor, offers fast connectivity, and supports 80W fast charging. Here's a look at the price, specifications and sale offers.

Vivo V40 Pro: Price in India and Sale Offers

The Vivo V40 Pro starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 55,999. The phone is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey. Starting today, it can be bought from Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and various retail partners. Buyers can benefit from offers such as 6 months of free accidental and liquid damage coverage, a 10 percent instant cashback, and a 12-month zero down payment plan. Additionally, customers can get up to 40 percent off on Vivo V-Shield and a 10 percent exchange bonus through Vivo's upgrade program with banks like SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, and IDFC First Bank.

Vivo V40 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, supporting HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 164.2 x 74.9 x 7.6 mm and weighs 192 grams. It supports dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) and eSIM, and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with an octa-core CPU and Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU and runs on Android 14 with Funtouch 14. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup: a 50 MP wide lens, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens, tuned with Zeiss optics and Aura Ring-LED flash. Additionally, It can record 4K video at 30 frames per second using gyro-EIS and OIS. There is a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

In terms of battery, the Vivo V40 Pro is powered by a 5500 mAh battery with 80W wired and reverse wired charging capabilities.