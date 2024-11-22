iPhone users report eerie voices and sounds coming from their phones- All details

iPhone users are reporting strange voices and sounds coming from their devices which has sparked privacy concerns. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 22 2024, 15:49 IST
Icon
iPhone users
icon View all Images
iPhone users are reporting unusual voices and sounds coming from their devices. (Pexels)

In an unsettling series of reports, iPhone users have raised concerns over bizarre, unexplained sounds and voices emanating from their devices. The strange occurrences, which have been linked to potential bugs in Apple's iOS 18 update, are leaving many users questioning the privacy and functionality of their phones. The issue appears to involve sounds and voices appearing without any active apps, further fueling the unease.

iPhone Phantom Voices Disrupting Users

Several reports from iPhone 15 users have surfaced, with one Reddit user, u/OkStrawberry26, describing an eerie incident in which they suddenly heard a man's voice from their phone's earpiece speaker. The voice, which seemed to be part of an ongoing conversation, was followed by the unmistakable sound of a car crash. Disturbingly, this happened while no apps were running on the phone.

Also read: Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

“I was just browsing Reddit when I heard voices of people, it sounded like someone was talking to a colleague in a warehouse,” one user stated. Another user shared a similar story: “I thought I had left a YouTube video playing, but there wasn't any video or call active. It sounded like a man talking to someone in his car, and then it suddenly sounded like he crashed his car.”

Rising Privacy Concerns Among Users

These reports have ignited concerns, with many users speculating that these phantom sounds are linked to bugs introduced in the latest version of iOS 18. While Apple has not yet officially acknowledged the problem, the recurring nature of these incidents has raised questions about potential privacy risks.

Also read: For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus' to help you confess

The issue isn't entirely new; last year, a user on Apple Discussions reported hearing a strange “Duhdum” noise while using iMessage and Apple Music. Numerous other users chimed in, claiming they too had encountered similar glitches.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design renders tipped with central camera placement- All details

As of now, Apple has not released an update specifically addressing these issues in iOS 18.2 Beta 3 or iOS 18.1. However, many hope that the upcoming iOS 18.2, slated for public release on December 9th, will resolve the problem. Until then, iPhone users remain on edge, wondering if these mysterious sounds are part of a larger issue related to their device's privacy and security.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 15:49 IST
iPhone users report eerie voices and sounds coming from their phones- All details
