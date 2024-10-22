 iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset soon: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset soon: Here’s what to expect

iQOO has confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in India soon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 18:16 IST
iQOO 13
iQOO 13 is set to launch in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and other advanced features soon. (Representative image) (Priya/HT Tech)

iQOO has confirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India. With the year nearing its end, brands are gearing up to refresh their flagship offerings. iQOO plans to debut the iQOO 13 in China by the end of October 2024 before introducing it to the Indian market. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, has shared teasers on X, signalling the imminent release of the device.

iQOO 13: Expected Launch Date in India

While the exact launch date in India remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests a potential release on December 3, based on a report from Smartprix. This aligns with iQOO's previous launch pattern, as the iQOO 12 made its debut in early December.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The design of the iQOO 13 has been revealed, showcasing a similar aesthetic to its predecessor, the iQOO 12. The rear panel features a square camera module with three sensors and an added LED strip surrounding the module, potentially serving as a notification indicator. The placement of the LED flash has shifted inside the rear camera module, while the overall design closely resembles the iQOO 12. The iQOO 13 will be available in four colours - green, silver, brown, and white—following its launch in China.

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 13 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Lite chipset, alongside a 6.82-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will run on Android 15 and house a 6,125mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging. The retail package will include the fast charger.

Additional features include dual speakers, a 1016H motor for enhanced haptics, and a heat dissipation system utilising multi-layer graphene. Although camera details are limited, leaks suggest a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel front camera is also expected for selfies.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 18:16 IST
