Lava O2 launched in India: Check specs, price, availability and other details

Lava Mobiles has officially launched its newest smartphone, the Lava O2, today at 12 PM in India. Sporting a robust UNISOC T616 processor, this device packs a punch. Boasting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's available in three striking colour options: Imperial Green, Majestic Purple and Royal Gold. Amidst numerous speculations and rumours, the veil has finally been lifted on the Lava O2. Its price, specifications, features, and sale date have all been revealed. If you're on the hunt for a feature-rich smartphone, the Lava O2 might just have what you're looking for.

Lava O2: Specifications and Features

The Lava O2 has a sleek design and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display panel with a fast refresh rate of 90 Hz and a Punch-hole cutout design. The smartphone is powered by the powerful UNISOC T616 Octa-core Processor, which is paired with 8+8 (Virtual) GB RAM and a huge 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM for enough of multimedia content storage. The smartphone boasts a big 5,000 mAh battery, powered by an 18W Type-C fast charger, which allows for extended use without the need for regular recharges. Running on vanilla Android 13, users can expect a smooth, bloatware-free experience, as well as two years of security upgrades. Face unlock technology improves security even further. The camera arrangement includes a dual rear camera system headed by a 50MP AI primary shooter, as well as an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Also read: US sues Apple over market monopoly: 10 things to know about accusations against iPhone-maker

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Lava O2: Price and Availability

The Lava O2 is competitively priced at Rs. 7999 for its single trim variant. Bookings for the Lava O2 will commence on March 27, 2024, with availability on both Amazon and the Lava E-store. Users will have the option to choose from three attractive colour variants: Majestic Purple, Imperial Green, and Royal Gold.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!