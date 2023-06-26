Leaked image emerges of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 online prior to launch

An image believed to be the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone has surfaced online. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 09:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset
Hindustan Time Tech
null
Samsung Galaxy Z flip
Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5 surfaced online. (@Revegnus | Twitter)
Samsung Galaxy Z flip
Watch Video
Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5 surfaced online. (@Revegnus | Twitter)

An image believed to be the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, a foldable smartphone, has surfaced online, courtesy of Twitter tipster @Revegnus. The leaked live image aligns with previous render leaks and showcases a distinctive larger external screen with an irregular shape. Positioned horizontally on the phone's rear, the camera arrangement is clearly visible, while the power button and volume keys are conveniently situated on the right side.

Among the notable upgrades from its predecessor is the addition of a spacious cover screen on the back panel, as revealed by recent press renders. Anticipated to measure 3.4 inches with a 720p resolution, this secondary display boasts a unique folder-like icon design, providing ample room for a dual rear camera setup.

Unfortunately, due to parts of the leaked live image being obstructed by a protective case, further details regarding the phone's appearance remain unavailable at this time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is believed to have an inside 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and an exterior 3.4-inch display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, the phone will house a 12MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

With a larger 3,700mAh battery capacity and support for 25W charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in two variants: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Operating on Android 13 with Samsung's OneUI overlay, the device is expected to deliver a seamless user experience.

Furthermore, rumours say that Samsung has worked with Google to optimise apps for the secondary display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Notably, Google Maps will be accessible on the cover screen of this upcoming foldable device.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series, at the highly anticipated Unpacked event scheduled for the end of July. The reception of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at this event is likely to influence the design direction of future models, including the Z Fold 6.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 08:50 IST
