Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Android-powered consumer tablet, the Lenovo Tab P12. This device offers immersive entertainment and productivity and elevates personal experiences to a new high. The tablet's 12.7-inch LCD has a 3K resolution, which offers 50% more pixel density than the FHD display, thereby rendering it ideal for streaming, creative endeavors, and light gaming. The tablet incorporates a quad JBL speaker system and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive and multi-dimensional audio experience. The large display can be split into 4 screens for multitasking—taking notes for an online class or viewing a document, while a specialized reading mode and eye care feature support long, immersive study sessions.

The newly launched tablet also comes with a 10,200 mAh battery and up to 8GB RAM powered by an octa-core processor, which helps it to function smoothly and speedily. The Lenovo Tab P12 comes with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, an intuitive stylus that harmonizes effortlessly with the Nebo® and My Script Calculator 2 apps. The tablet can transform into a wireless drawing pad for Windows PCs using Lenovo Freestyle, and it can also switch from entertainment to productivity by snapping on its ThinkPad-inspired keyboard for typing.

The tablet's advanced multitasking capabilities empower users to simultaneously access four apps in split-screen mode and manage up to five floating windows. For avid readers, the tablet's reading mode coupled with background music and eye care features, guarantees an immersive and comfortable reading experience. The ultra-wide 13MP front camera enhances online video calls and classes, while the tablet's sleek and lightweight design ensures portability.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Lenovo Tab P12 price starts at Rs. 34,999. It is available on Lenovo.com and Flipkart.com with limited-period special offers.