Made By Google event confirmed for October 4; To launch the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, more

Just a couple of days ago, Apple confirmed its September event, which has been ‘Wonderlust' this time, for September 12, where the iPhone 15 series is likely to be unveiled. Now, Google has also confirmed its Made By Google event for October 4 where the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 are expected to be launched. Made by Google is an annual event by the company where it introduces new products from its Pixel lineup, in particular the flagship Pixel smartphones. This year, the company has already launched the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Tablet at its Google I/O event in May.

The confirmation for the event was sent directly by Google to the media in the form of event invites on August 30. As per a report by 9to5Google, the invitation read, “You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices”. The event starts at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST). The in-person event will be held in New York City. Additionally, people across the world can attend the event online via the Google Store and Made by Google YouTube channel where the event will be live-streamed.

Made by Google event to launch the Pixel 8 series

The headlining products at the event are expected to be the Google Pixel 8 lineup which includes the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Last year, the Pixel 7 lineup arrived with some big hardware upgrades and a powerful AI-based image processing system that pushed the Pixel 7 Pro as our favorite camera smartphone of 2022.

Now, with the Pixel 8 series, various leaks have revealed what the smartphone may look like. While not much is expected to be changed in terms of design after the Pixel 7 series introduced a new style for its visor-like camera module. However, the curved display of the Pixel 8 Pro might be ditched in favor of a flat display, and the edges of the device are expected to be more rounded.

The upcoming Pixel smartphones are likely to feature the Tensor G3 chipset, which is believed to bring new AI capabilities to the smartphones. This time around, the cameras on the smartphones are rumored to feature staggered HDR that can take short and long exposure shots simultaneously. The Pixel 8 Pro may see an upgrade to its ultrawide lens which can be pushed from 12MP on its predecessor to a massive 64MP.

Alongside, leaks suggest that Google can also launch the Pixel Watch 2 at the event. The second-generation Pixel Watch is rumored to feature a much better battery life, an aluminum frame, and a new real-time stress tracker.