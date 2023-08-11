Massive Discount Alert! Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro at an unbeatable price on Flipkart.

Great deal alert! The Google Pixel 7 Pro, a flagship phone with impressive Android and photography features, is now available at a substantial discount on Flipkart. If you have been waiting for the right moment to grab this premium smartphone without breaking the bank, now's your chance as it is available with a 16% discount. Its original price is Rs. 84,999, .

Google Pixel 7 Pro Discount

Flipkart is offering a fantastic deal on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Originally listed at Rs. 84,999, you can now get it for just Rs. 69,999, a generous 16% discount. But wait, there's more! You can potentially lower the price even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other Offers

If you are looking to trade in your old smartphone,Flipkart has you covered with a substantial exchange bonus for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Depending on the model and condition of your old device, you could receive up to Rs. 65,000 off. Remember to check the availability of exchange offers in your area by entering your Pin code. Additionally, customers using the AU Bank Credit Card can enjoy an extra 10% discount on the smartphone.

Why Choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP camera, and a 12MP camera, ensuring outstanding photography capabilities. The phone is powered by the potent Tensor G2 chipset. About this phone, HT Tech review said, "You should buy the Pixel 7 Pro solely for its Android experience. It is sublime and is designed carefully; every interaction feels organic and every design element feels natural."

Ready to upgrade your smartphone experience? Don't miss out on this incredible offer for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Find the best price on Flipkart now.