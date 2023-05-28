Massive Poco F5 5G price drop rolled out on Flipkart! Check the deal now

The Poco F5 5G was launched recently in India. The Poco F5 5G is a good option for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with a powerful processor, a large display, and a long-lasting battery. It is also a good choice for those who want a phone with a good camera system. Does it measure up? The phone has a 6.67-inch display, is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC processor and offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Poco F5 5G has a triple camera setup, 50MP+12MP+2MP and has a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 13 and is fueled by a 5000mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging. The Poco F5 5G is available in three colors: Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White.

The Poco F5 5G Price Drop

The Poco F5 5G, originally priced at Rs. 34,999 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 29,999, thanks to this amazing deal. Flipkart is offering a 14 percent straight discount on the base 8GB variant of the Poco F5 5G, bringing the price down to just Rs. 29,999. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the Poco F5 5G. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the Poco F5 5G at an even more affordable price.

The Poco F5 5G Exchange Offer

Flipkart is currently running an exchange offer on the Poco F5 5G, providing an opportunity to save big. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can avail up to Rs. 28,800 off on the price of the Poco F5 5G. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount, you can avail your smartphone at very low cost.

However, it's important to note that the exact discount amount will depend on factors such as the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of exchange options in your area. Unless you possess a relatively new phone from a reputable brand and in good working condition, it's unlikely you'll receive the full exchange value.

Poco F5 5G Bank Offers

Apart from that, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000. Also, get 10% off Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000. Lastly, you can save up to Rs. 500 on signing up for Flipkart pay later.