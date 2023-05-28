Massive Poco F5 5G price drop rolled out on Flipkart! Check the deal now

Planning to buy a new smartphone. We have come across an excellent deal just for you! Poco F5 5G price has taken a deep dive on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 28 2023, 14:31 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Poco F5 5G
View all Images
Grab the Poco F5 5G at the Lowest Price on Flipkart.

The Poco F5 5G was launched recently in India. The Poco F5 5G is a good option for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with a powerful processor, a large display, and a long-lasting battery. It is also a good choice for those who want a phone with a good camera system. Does it measure up? The phone has a 6.67-inch display, is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC processor and offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Poco F5 5G has a triple camera setup, 50MP+12MP+2MP and has a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 13 and is fueled by a 5000mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging. The Poco F5 5G is available in three colors: Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White.

The Poco F5 5G Price Drop

The Poco F5 5G, originally priced at Rs. 34,999 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 29,999, thanks to this amazing deal. Flipkart is offering a 14 percent straight discount on the base 8GB variant of the Poco F5 5G, bringing the price down to just Rs. 29,999. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the Poco F5 5G. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the Poco F5 5G at an even more affordable price.

The Poco F5 5G Exchange Offer

Flipkart is currently running an exchange offer on the Poco F5 5G, providing an opportunity to save big. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can avail up to Rs. 28,800 off on the price of the Poco F5 5G. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount, you can avail your smartphone at very low cost.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, it's important to note that the exact discount amount will depend on factors such as the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of exchange options in your area. Unless you possess a relatively new phone from a reputable brand and in good working condition, it's unlikely you'll receive the full exchange value.

Poco F5 5G Bank Offers

Apart from that, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000. Also, get 10% off Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000. Lastly, you can save up to Rs. 500 on signing up for Flipkart pay later.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 14:31 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Massive Poco F5 5G price drop rolled out on Flipkart! Check the deal now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets