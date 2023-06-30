MEGA price cut! Google Pixel 6a gets a discount of 34% on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 6a, launched in July 2022, is a midrange Android phone. It boasts a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 12.2MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. With Android 13 and 3-year software support, it offers a good value. Noteworthy features are the powerful Google Tensor processor, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, water resistance, and long-lasting battery. The Google Pixel 6a is a great value for the price. It offers a lot of features and performance that are typically found in more expensive phones. If you're looking for a reliable and affordable Android smartphone, the Pixel 6a is a great option.

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a is Rs. 43999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 28999, which means you get a massive 34% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Google Pixel 6a even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Flipkart is offering a huge exchange deal on the Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 27700 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old phone. You also need to enter the Pin Code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount available for ICICI bank Credit Card EMI transactions.