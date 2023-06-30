MEGA price cut! Google Pixel 6a gets a discount of 34% on Flipkart

Planning to buy a new smartphone? We have come across an excellent deal just for you! Google Pixel 6a price has taken a deep dive on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 15:07 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Google Pixel 6a. (Google)

The Google Pixel 6a, launched in July 2022, is a midrange Android phone. It boasts a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 12.2MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. With Android 13 and 3-year software support, it offers a good value. Noteworthy features are the powerful Google Tensor processor, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, water resistance, and long-lasting battery. The Google Pixel 6a is a great value for the price. It offers a lot of features and performance that are typically found in more expensive phones. If you're looking for a reliable and affordable Android smartphone, the Pixel 6a is a great option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a is Rs. 43999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 28999, which means you get a massive 34% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Google Pixel 6a even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a huge exchange deal on the Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 27700 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old phone. You also need to enter the Pin Code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount available for ICICI bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 15:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets