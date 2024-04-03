Motorola Edge 50 Ultra design teased ahead of official launch today - All the details

Motorola is gearing up for a significant announcement, set to unveil its Edge 50 Pro smartphone on April 3, with rumours swirling about additional releases alongside the Pro version. Among the speculated lineup is the much-discussed Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which has been a focal point of leaks recently. Adding to the intrigue, there's speculation about a potential third model, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, potentially joining the roster soon.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra teased

Recent leaks, including renders and short video teasers shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), offer an insight into the design and features of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The teasers depict the handset from various angles, showcasing its sleek profile and hinting at notable elements.

The leaked material introduces a beige colour option for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, providing a glimpse of its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the teasers suggest the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear, potentially housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Further, there's mention of a 75mm periscope lens capable of delivering 5x optical zoom, promising enhanced photography capabilities.

Furthermore, the videos highlight the curved edges of the display and a textured back panel, contributing to the device's overall design language. Notably, the teasers hint at the inclusion of a dual speaker system, potentially offering an immersive audio experience. Moreover, a punch-hole cutout on the front suggests the integration of a selfie camera, aligning with contemporary design trends.

Overall, the leaks provide enthusiasts with a tantalizing preview of what to expect from the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. While specifics regarding internal specifications and software features remain undisclosed, the visual cues presented in the leaks serve to heighten anticipation surrounding Motorola's impending release. As the unveiling event approaches, consumers eagerly await further details to ascertain the device's positioning within the competitive smartphone landscape.