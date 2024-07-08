Motorola Edge 50 to launch in India soon as phone appears on BIS certification site

The highly anticipated Motorola Edge 50 is gearing up for its India debut, as the phone recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. This move strongly indicates that the launch is imminent, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. The Motorola Edge 50 series, including models like the Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra, has already been introduced in various global markets, and now it seems the base model will follow suit.

Motorola Edge 50 BIS Certification and Launch Details

The Motorola Edge 50 was spotted (via) on the BIS site with the model number XT2407-3. While the certification listing doesn't reveal specific details about the phone's features, its appearance on BIS suggests a launch in India is on the horizon. This follows similar sightings on UAE's TDRA and FCC certification websites, pointing towards a broader international rollout.

Motorola Edge 50 Expected Price and Specifications

Reports suggest the Motorola Edge 50 will be priced at EUR 599 in Europe, approximately Rs. 54,162, for the variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India at ₹29,999, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Although the Indian price for the Edge 50 remains undisclosed, it is expected to align closely with its predecessor's pricing strategy.

Speculation around the Motorola Edge 50's specifications has been rife. The phone is rumoured to feature a robust 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging, an upgrade from the Edge 40's 4,400mAh battery. Motorola Edge 50 is also expected to support 15W wireless charging. It will likely run on Android 14 with the Hello UI skin, and offer connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS.

While other specifications remain under wraps, it's anticipated that the Edge 50 will continue the legacy of the Edge 40. The predecessor boasted a 6.55-inch FHD+ 144Hz pOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, and featured a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.