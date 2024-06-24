Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared

Motorola recently announced the Edge 50 Ultra in its premium range segment with several unique features. Within the price range, the smartphone has to face competition with several other competitors' devices. One of the direct competitors for Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the OnePlus 12. If you are considering these two smartphones within the price range, then know which smartphone has more to offer in terms of specifications.

Also read: Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12:

Display: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.1-inch 2K ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. Since the OnePlus 12 display has more to offer, the Edge 50 Ultra provides more responsiveness.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Camera: The Edge 50 Ultra features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP Ultra wide camera, and a 64MP Telephoto camera. Whereas, the OnePlus 12 comes with a triple camera setup that includes 50MP Sony LYT-808 with OIS, 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Motorola device features a 50MP sensor and the OnePlus 12 comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details

Performance: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus 12 offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.



Battery: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging and the OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W charger.

Also read: Motorola Razr+ leak reveals telephoto camera, enhanced water resistance, and AI features ahead of launch

Price: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.59999. The OnePlus 12 comes at a starting price of Rs.69999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

