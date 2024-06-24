 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched in the premium segment as a direct competitor to OnePlus 12. Know what Motorola is offering in Rs.10000 less.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 16:36 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared
Check out the difference between OnePlus 12 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. (Motorola/ OnePlus)

Motorola recently announced the Edge 50 Ultra in its premium range segment with several unique features. Within the price range, the smartphone has to face competition with several other competitors' devices. One of the direct competitors for Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the OnePlus 12. If you are considering these two smartphones within the price range, then know which smartphone has more to offer in terms of specifications. 

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12:

Display: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.1-inch 2K ProXDR LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.  Since the OnePlus 12 display has more to offer, the Edge 50 Ultra provides more responsiveness. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera: The Edge 50 Ultra features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP Ultra wide camera, and a 64MP Telephoto camera. Whereas, the OnePlus 12 comes with a triple camera setup that includes 50MP Sony LYT-808 with OIS, 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Motorola device features a 50MP sensor and the OnePlus 12 comes with a 32MP selfie camera. 

Performance: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand,  OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus 12 offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. 


Battery: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging and the OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W charger.

Price: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.59999. The OnePlus 12 comes at a starting price of Rs.69999.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 16:36 IST
