Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details

Motorola and Xiaomi have recently introduced their value flagships to the Indian market: the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Civi, respectively. While both phones share similar key specifications, each offers unique features.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is marketed primarily for its camera capabilities, whereas the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra emphasizes a balance of premium design and camera performance. Let's delve into how these devices compare and their respective price points.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 14 Civi: Differences and Similarities

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 and come with 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also offers an 8GB RAM variant. In terms of storage, the Xiaomi 14 Civi provides options of 256GB and 512GB, while the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available only with 512GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features Leica-tuned triple cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.63) wide primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2X telephoto lens. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 50MP (f/1.6) wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3X telephoto lens. Despite similar camera specifications on paper, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers additional Leica visual effects for photography enthusiasts.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery but offers faster 125W charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Has One Variant Compared to Xiaomi 14 Civi's Two Variants

If you want the Xiaomi 14 Civi, you can choose between the 8GB + 256GB variant or the 12GB + 512GB variant, priced at ₹42,999 and ₹47,999, respectively. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in just one variant: 12GB + 512GB, and costs ₹54,999.

