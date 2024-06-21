 Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details

The Xiaomi 14 Civi and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra both come with robust features and are similarly priced. Check how these two smartphones stack up against each other.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 13:43 IST
Both the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Civi offer a similar set of internals, but differ in their key competencies. (Image: Xiaomi, Motorola)
Both the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Civi offer a similar set of internals, but differ in their key competencies. (Image: Xiaomi, Motorola)

Motorola and Xiaomi have recently introduced their value flagships to the Indian market: the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Civi, respectively. While both phones share similar key specifications, each offers unique features. 

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is marketed primarily for its camera capabilities, whereas the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra emphasizes a balance of premium design and camera performance. Let's delve into how these devices compare and their respective price points.

You may be interested in

17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Xiaomi Mi A3
  • More than White
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹11,499₹17,499
Buy now
14% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Soothing Sea
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,998₹27,999
Buy now

Also read: Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 14 Civi: Differences and Similarities

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 and come with 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also offers an 8GB RAM variant. In terms of storage, the Xiaomi 14 Civi provides options of 256GB and 512GB, while the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available only with 512GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features Leica-tuned triple cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.63) wide primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2X telephoto lens. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 50MP (f/1.6) wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3X telephoto lens. Despite similar camera specifications on paper, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers additional Leica visual effects for photography enthusiasts.

Also read: Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery but offers faster 125W charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing.

Also read: Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Has One Variant Compared to Xiaomi 14 Civi's Two Variants

If you want the Xiaomi 14 Civi, you can choose between the 8GB + 256GB variant or the 12GB + 512GB variant, priced at 42,999 and 47,999, respectively. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in just one variant: 12GB + 512GB, and costs 54,999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 13:25 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now
Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets