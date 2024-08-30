Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets massive price cut, now available at just Rs..

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in India in June this year in the premium segment at a starting price of ₹59,999. Months after the launch, Motorola has slashed the price of the Edge 50 Ultra by ₹5,000. This means that interested buyers can now get the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra at just ₹54,999 without any additional discounts. The smartphone comes equipped with impressive battery and camera specifications. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features a triple camera setup alongside an OLED display. Buyers of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra can choose from three colour options: Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz, and Forest Grey.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 1220 x 2712 pixel resolution and 2500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 64 MP 3x telephoto camera sensor with OIS, and another 50 MP camera sensor. It also features a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging support. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W power sharing. The smartphone runs on HelloUI based on Android 14 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also comes with AI features known as “Moto AI,” which includes AI Magic Canvas, allowing users to create images by giving prompts, and Style Sync, which lets users create customised themes.



