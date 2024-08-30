 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets massive price cut, now available at just Rs.. | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets big price cut in India, now available at just Rs…

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in India a couple of months back at a starting price of Rs. 59,999. Its price has now been significantly reduced.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 11:55 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets massive price cut, now available at just Rs..
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes in Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz and Forest Grey colour options. (Motorola)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in India in June this year in the premium segment at a starting price of 59,999. Months after the launch, Motorola has slashed the price of the Edge 50 Ultra by 5,000. This means that interested buyers can now get the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra at just 54,999 without any additional discounts. The smartphone comes equipped with impressive battery and camera specifications. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features a triple camera setup alongside an OLED display. Buyers of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra can choose from three colour options: Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz, and Forest Grey.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here's why

You may be interested in

1% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹25,750₹25,999
Buy now
17% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
  • Soothing Sea
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,990₹29,999
Buy now
60% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
  • Sage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹39,999₹99,999
Buy now
61% OFF
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
  • Viva Magenta
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹46,749₹119,999
Buy now

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 1220 x 2712 pixel resolution and 2500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Left IT job, became a waiter: Techie warns about ‘rage quitting' on Reddit

It comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 64 MP 3x telephoto camera sensor with OIS, and another 50 MP camera sensor. It also features a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging support. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W power sharing. The smartphone runs on HelloUI based on Android 14 out of the box.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also comes with AI features known as “Moto AI,” which includes AI Magic Canvas, allowing users to create images by giving prompts, and Style Sync, which lets users create customised themes.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 11:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy iqoo z9s with 50mp camera, 5500mah battery goes on sale on august 29 in india: check price, specs iphone 16 pro launch soon: is apple bringing a new design? thinner bezels, desert colour, and more iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- all details samsung galaxy s25 ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- all details can pixel 9’s gemini ai beat iphone 16’s apple intelligence? check 3 key points
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets big price cut in India, now available at just Rs…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets