Motorola Razr 50 Ultra to launch soon in India: Camera, display, processor and more revealed

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is set to make its debut in the Chinese market on June 25 with upgraded design, specs, and features. After its China launch, the smartphone is expected to make its debut in the Indian market soon. Amazon has already started teasing the upcoming clamshell smartphone along with its Moto AI features. Microsites do not reveal the model's name or design, but the name gives a clear indication of the device's launch. Check out the expected specs and AI features coming to the flip smartphone.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch in India

Amazon has already created a micro-site for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch in India. The entire page focuses on the Motorola user experience with advanced AI features, and all the revealed features expected to come with the upcoming Razr 50 Ultra. Just like the Edge 50 Ultra, the Razr 50 Ultra will come with several Moto AI features such as Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Autofocus Tracking, Photo Enhancement Pro, AI SuperZoom, Action Shot, and AI Magic Canvas. These AI features have been listed in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra microsite. Apart from AI, the page does not reveal anything about the smartphone.

However, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is launching tomorrow and several leaks of the smartphone provide us with a glimpse of what is expected to be announced during the launch. Check out what leaks and rumours reveal about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra expected specs

Based on the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. It was also leaked that the smartphone will likely support 68W fast charging and 3830mAh battery size.

The Razr 50 Ultra will likely sport a 4-inch OLED cover display with 1272 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 6.9-inch OLED display with 1080 × 2640 pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup that may include two 50 MP sensors. On the front, the Razr 50 Ultra will likely include a 32MP selfie camera.

