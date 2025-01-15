Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here’s what we know so far

Last year, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra left a huge mark in the clamshell foldable market with its bigger cover display, AI features, slim design, powerful performance, and others. Now, the company is all set to launch the new generation Razr series model as the smartphone with model number XT2551 was spotted in India's BIS certification portal. While, we have still a few months left to its official launch timeline, but now it is expected that the smartphone may launch earlier than expected. Here's what we know about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch timelines.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy

You may be interested in 63% OFF 63% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Sage Green

Sage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Motorola Edge 30 Aurora Green

Aurora Green 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Motorola Edge 40 Nebula Green

Nebula Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch

According to 91Mobiles report, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra received India's BIS certification for electronics. The smartphone was spotted with model number XT2551 and codename “Orion”. The model number showcased on the certificate was quite similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra XT245 number. This comes as a surprise in the tech community since the certification is not expected till April. Considering last year's launch timeline, the new generation Razr series smartphones should launch in June in India. However, now the company is running three months ahead of the time. With the certification, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch in India around March or April.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

As of now, there are very less leaks and rumours surrounding the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra apart from the fact that it may be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Therefore, to know what Motorola has planned for its new generation foldable, we may have to wait until April to experience its design, new features, and upgrades.

Last year, we reviewed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and it completely stunned us with the design and ease of usage of the cover display. The smartphone was considered as a worthy competitor for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 which also gained much recognition in the clamshell foldable market. Now, with new generation models, it will be quite exciting to see how they will bring upgrades to meet user experience in highly niche markets.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!