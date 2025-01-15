Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here’s what we know so far

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive in March or April of 2025 which is two months early than last year’s launch timeline.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 09:21 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here’s what we know so far
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could launch sooner in India, check out the expected launch date. (Motorola)

Last year, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra left a huge mark in the clamshell foldable market with its bigger cover display, AI features, slim design, powerful performance, and others. Now, the company is all set to launch the new generation Razr series model as the smartphone with model number XT2551 was spotted in India's BIS certification portal. While, we have still a few months left to its official launch timeline, but now it is expected that the smartphone may launch earlier than expected. Here's what we know about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch timelines. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy

You may be interested in

63% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
  • Sage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹44,249Original price:₹119,999
Buy now
29% OFF
Motorola Edge 30
  • Aurora Green
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹21,890Original price:₹30,999
Buy now
Motorola Edge 40
  • Nebula Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,999
Buy now
32% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹23,899Original price:₹34,990
Buy now

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch

According to 91Mobiles report, the  Motorola Razr 60 Ultra received India's BIS certification for electronics. The smartphone was spotted with model number XT2551 and codename “Orion”. The model number showcased on the certificate was quite similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra XT245 number. This comes as a surprise in the tech community since the certification is not expected till April. Considering last year's launch timeline, the new generation Razr series smartphones should launch in June in India. However, now the company is running three months ahead of the time. With the certification, the  Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch in India around March or April.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

As of now, there are very less leaks and rumours surrounding the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra apart from the fact that it may be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Therefore, to know what Motorola has planned for its new generation foldable, we may have to wait until April to experience its design, new features, and upgrades. 

Last year, we reviewed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and it completely stunned us with the design and ease of usage of the cover display. The smartphone was considered as a worthy competitor for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 which also gained much recognition in the clamshell foldable market. Now, with new generation models, it will be quite exciting to see how they will bring upgrades to meet user experience in highly niche markets.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 09:21 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may arrive sooner in 2025: Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets