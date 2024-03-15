 Android smartphones may beat Apple iPhone 16 in AI with this upgrade? | Mobile News

Android smartphones may beat Apple iPhone 16 in AI with this upgrade?

Check out how Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 with LPDDR6 RAM could bring an advancement in Android phones in terms of AI and this may help beat the iPhone 16 models.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 12:50 IST
Icon
Nab Apple iPhone 13 at a 12 pct discount! Amazon rolls out exciting discounts and offers
Android
1/5 Sleek Design: The Apple iPhone 13 boasts a sleek design and premium finish. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, it offers an immersive viewing experience. The iPhone 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999, a 12% reduction from its MRP of Rs. 59,900. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 No Cost EMI Offer: Don't miss out on our No Cost EMI offer! Start your iPhone journey with easy monthly payments starting at just Rs. 2,569. Save up to Rs. 2,387 on EMI interest with select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Partner Offers: Switch to Airtel Postpaid and get Rs. 1200 off your iPhone 13 purchase! Take advantage of this exclusive partner offer and upgrade your mobile experience. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Exchange Offer: Trade-in your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 27,000 off on your purchase of the iPhone 13. Upgrade to the latest technology while saving big with our exchange offer. (apple)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 13 Features: Experience lightning-fast performance with the A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, along with Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Android
icon View all Images
Android to beat iPhone 16 in AI? LPDDR6 RAM is expected to be announced this year. Check details. (Unsplash)

In the year 2023, we witnessed Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is capable of integrating some groundbreaking AI features. Now, as the new year has begun, we may see more advances in the coming month itself with new-gen chipsets and smartphones with advanced AI offerings. In a recent report, it is rumored that Qualcomm may introduce LPDDR6 RAM for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chipset which may have the ability to leave iPhone 16 models behind in terms of artificial intelligence (AI). The powerful combination will help smartphone companies bring on-device AI processing which could be a big leap and even help surpass the AI capabilities of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with LPDDR6 RAM

According to a Wccftech report, the LPDDR6 RAM is expected to be announced this year and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may become the first chip to support more storage. The RAM is rumored to be announced this fall and Samsung may become the first smartphone company to integrate the technology into their devices. Now, you must be thinking, why it will affect the iPhone 16 model, well it is projected that Apple's A18 Pro will have to integrate the LPDDR5 RAM for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Therefore, Apple could miss out on integrating top-notch AI features, advanced multitasking abilities, and others.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro now rumored to get major design upgrade

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Seeing the current trend, premium smartphone series such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, etc could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 paired with LPDDR6 RAM. This advancement will enable companies to integrate improved and powerful on-device Large Language Models (LLMs). However, for Apple, it may take some more time. On the other hand, the iPhone maker is continuously reportedly upscaling its efforts to bring AI features to the iPhone 16 series. While it is also rumored that we might see generative AI features with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro tetraprism camera with 5x optical zoom coming

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 12:50 IST
Home Mobile News Android smartphones may beat Apple iPhone 16 in AI with this upgrade?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets