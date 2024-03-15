Android smartphones may beat Apple iPhone 16 in AI with this upgrade?

In the year 2023, we witnessed Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is capable of integrating some groundbreaking AI features. Now, as the new year has begun, we may see more advances in the coming month itself with new-gen chipsets and smartphones with advanced AI offerings. In a recent report, it is rumored that Qualcomm may introduce LPDDR6 RAM for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chipset which may have the ability to leave iPhone 16 models behind in terms of artificial intelligence (AI). The powerful combination will help smartphone companies bring on-device AI processing which could be a big leap and even help surpass the AI capabilities of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with LPDDR6 RAM

According to a Wccftech report, the LPDDR6 RAM is expected to be announced this year and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may become the first chip to support more storage. The RAM is rumored to be announced this fall and Samsung may become the first smartphone company to integrate the technology into their devices. Now, you must be thinking, why it will affect the iPhone 16 model, well it is projected that Apple's A18 Pro will have to integrate the LPDDR5 RAM for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Therefore, Apple could miss out on integrating top-notch AI features, advanced multitasking abilities, and others.

Seeing the current trend, premium smartphone series such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, etc could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 paired with LPDDR6 RAM. This advancement will enable companies to integrate improved and powerful on-device Large Language Models (LLMs). However, for Apple, it may take some more time. On the other hand, the iPhone maker is continuously reportedly upscaling its efforts to bring AI features to the iPhone 16 series. While it is also rumored that we might see generative AI features with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

