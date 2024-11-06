Nothing Phone 2 users to get Android 15 beta this week: New features, how to download, and more
Nothing Phone 2 users can finally get a taste of Android 15 with the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta.
If you own a Nothing Phone (2), there's good news for you: Nothing OS 3.0 is finally arriving as an open beta, bringing Android 15, the latest OS, which has already rolled out to Google Pixel devices. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2) is not the first Nothing phone. This update, which includes a suite of new features and improvements, has been already rolled out for the Nothing Phone (2a).
Nothing OS 3.0 For Nothing Phone (2): What's New
One standout feature is Shared Widgets, which allows you to link widgets with friends and family. This enables you to view others' widgets on your home screen and interact with them through reactions—which the company calls “a new way to stay connected.” The update also introduces a much more customisable lock screen with new clock faces, and an expanded widget space to fit more widgets.
Quick Settings have been revamped with a redesigned widget library and updated visuals, enhancing network, internet, and Bluetooth settings. The camera experience has also seen improvements: it now offers faster camera launch speed from the camera widget, and reduced HDR scene processing time. Portrait mode effects are now based on face size, and low-light performance is also claimed to be better.
Other notable additions include new fingerprint and charging animations, AI-powered app selection and prioritisation, and a feature to pin pop-ups on the screen edge for quick access.
How To Download Nothing OS 3.0 Beta On Nothing Phone (2)?
- Firstly, make sure that you have installed Nothing OS version 2.6, build number should be Pong-U2.6-241016-1700.
- Download this APK and install it from your downloads.
- Go to Settings > System > Update to Beta version.
- Tap “Check for new version” and follow the steps
When Is Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Coming For Other Nothing Phones?
Regarding availability, Nothing Phone 2 receives the beta update today, 6th November. The Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are all expected to receive the update in December 2024.
