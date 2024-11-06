Apple could finally bring iPhone charging time estimates, matching Android

Android phones have long been able to tell users how much time is required to fully charge. However, iPhones do not currently display the exact time needed for a complete charge. This could soon change with a future version of iOS 18. As reported by 9to5Mac, code in iOS 18.2 reveals that Apple could finally introduce an intelligent feature showing how long it will take to charge an iPhone device. This potential feature was found in the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update, which was released to developers on Monday.

Battery Intelligence Coming?

The report mentions a new framework in the code called "BatteryIntelligence," which is responsible for calculating the exact charging time based on factors such as the amount of energy being received by the iPhone. Furthermore, users may get the option to receive a notification with an estimate of the time needed to reach certain charge levels, for example, up to 80 percent or 100%.

Currently, this feature is still disabled and unfinished, so it may be some time before we see it fully implemented. Whether it will appear in iOS 18.2 or a future update remains uncertain. A similar feature already exists in macOS, so it makes sense for iOS to eventually include it as well.

Why Is It Useful?

There are times when you want to know exactly how long your iPhone is going to take to fully charge, and this is why this feature would be especially useful for people who often rush to work. It can also assist those unsure if their charger is providing a fast charge. With this feature, users could finally determine whether their charger is charging the iPhone efficiently (apart from waiting, of course), giving them more control over their device's charging experience.

