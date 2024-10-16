Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phone to launch on October 30- All details

The UK-based smartphone brand Nothing will be launching its first Community Edition smartphone on October 30, 2024. The community edition project started in March, and the members were given the liberty to design the device, including wallpapers, packing and others. The newly designed device would be of the Nothing Phona 2a which was launched earlier this year. Therefore, check out what the new Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phone looks like and what features it will have in store for the users.

Also read: Samsung India workers end month-long strike over pay and working conditions

More about Nothing Phone 2a Nothing Phone 2a Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition

Nothing shared an X post confirming that it's launching a Community Edition smartphone for Nothing Phone 2a. The entire project was divided into four stages where users could design the hardware, wallpapers, build a packaging design, and finally, build a carefully curated marketing campaign in a six-month period. Now, the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition is finally ready to launch and the company has also announced the Nothing Community Edition project winners.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 and other Pixels receive major feature drop with Android 15: What you need to know

The smartphone has a new neon green design with a glow-in-the-dark back panel. Similar to the smartphone's colour theme, the Phona 2a packaging material and wallpaper follow the same colour theory, making it look all refreshed. Apart from the design standpoint, the specifications and other features are expected to remain the same as the standard Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a specs and features

Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12G RAM and 256GB storage. The Phona 2a comes with a 50MP dual camera setup and it also has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 45W fast wired charging.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Why it may be a big push for Apple Intelligence

Now, the new Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition smartphone will be unveiled at the upcoming quarterly update which is scheduled for October 30 at 4:30 PM IST. It is expected that the price and other details will be revealed during the launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!