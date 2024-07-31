 Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs. 27,999 | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs. 27,999

Nothing Phone 2a has been launched in India. Know about the price, specs, design and features of the new Nothing phone here.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 15:20 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs…
Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a bunch of upgrades and performance improvements over the Nothing Phone 2a. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus has finally been launched in India after weeks of speculation and some major upgrades. The new Nothing phone is actually a ‘Plus' in several different segments when compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. Going on sale in India in the coming days, the phone has been listed on Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus price and variants

Phone 2a Plus comes in two colour options - black and grey. Buyers get the option to choose from two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. Just like other Nothing products, the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus will also go on sale in India via Flipkart starting August 7.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM can be further increased to 20GB via RAM booster feature. The chipset is exclusive to Nothing and is claimed to offer 10% more power to the device when compared to the Phone 2a.

Running Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a 50MP camera at the front, which is claimed to be 56% better than one offered in Nothing Phone 2a. At the back, the phone gets an upgraded 50MP dual camera setup with an ultra-wide lens. The new Phone 2a Plus draws its power from a 5000mAh battery that gets support for 50W charging and is claimed to last for around two days on a single charge.

The design of the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus is almost identical to the Phone 2a and it also features a similar Glyph Interface at the back.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 15:05 IST
