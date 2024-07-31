Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs. 27,999

Nothing Phone 2a Plus has finally been launched in India after weeks of speculation and some major upgrades. The new Nothing phone is actually a ‘Plus' in several different segments when compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. Going on sale in India in the coming days, the phone has been listed on Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus.



Also read: iPhone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, Apple files patent

Nothing Phone 2a Plus price and variants

Phone 2a Plus comes in two colour options - black and grey. Buyers get the option to choose from two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. Just like other Nothing products, the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus will also go on sale in India via Flipkart starting August 7.

You may be interested in 4% OFF 4% OFF Nothing Phone 2a Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Nothing Phone 2 256GB White

White 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W Nitro Blue

Nitro Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Laptop buying guide: 10 things that you need to check before buying the right one

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM can be further increased to 20GB via RAM booster feature. The chipset is exclusive to Nothing and is claimed to offer 10% more power to the device when compared to the Phone 2a.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what's coming

Running Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a 50MP camera at the front, which is claimed to be 56% better than one offered in Nothing Phone 2a. At the back, the phone gets an upgraded 50MP dual camera setup with an ultra-wide lens. The new Phone 2a Plus draws its power from a 5000mAh battery that gets support for 50W charging and is claimed to last for around two days on a single charge.

The design of the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus is almost identical to the Phone 2a and it also features a similar Glyph Interface at the back.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

