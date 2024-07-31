 iPhone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, Apple files patent | Mobile News

iPhone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, Apple files patent

iPhones in future may get another option to unlock in addition to the existing Face ID.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 14:12 IST
iPhone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, Apple files patent
New Apple patent reveals a new tech that will allow users to unlock their devices via heartbeat. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

iPhone users currently have two major options to unlock their devices: either via Face ID or by entering the passcode. However, it appears that iPhone users in the near future may soon be able to unlock their devices with their ‘hearts'. According to a report by AppleInsider, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a feature that will allow users to unlock their iPhone by simply holding it. The patent for the technology was filed in August 2022 and has already been granted to Apple.

How Your Heart Will Help You Unlock Your iPhone or Apple Watch

Apple's patent discusses a technique through which devices will be able to identify users based on their unique cardiovascular measurements. Through the Apple Watch's ECG measuring feature, users will be able to authenticate and unlock their other devices by verifying their heart patterns.

Currently, users need to unlock the Apple Watch with a passcode first to unlock their Mac via the smartwatch. The new technology will allow users to access devices without passwords by authenticating through unique cardiovascular measurements.

For example, you need to unlock your Apple Watch with a passcode to use it to unlock your Mac. Putting on your Watch and taking an ECG reading would allow you to unlock your Mac without entering a password or passcode. If you leave your watch on your wrist, you'll be authenticated to unlock your other devices.

Apple's patent also discusses a new iPhone design that will allow users to authenticate their heart rate by simply holding the device casually. In addition to this, the heart-measuring sensors on the iPhone would also be able to detect the mood of the users.

As mentioned earlier, the technology is still in the patent application stage, and we don't know for sure if Apple has started testing it. Even if Apple is planning to bring this tech to market, it would still take a couple of years.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 14:12 IST
iPhone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, Apple files patent
