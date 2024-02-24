Nothing Phone (2a) unveiled in leaked renders: A sneak peek at design and specs

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a), leaked renders have surfaced, offering an early glimpse into the device's design. These leaked images, which were briefly posted on Nothing Community before being taken down, unveil the Phone (2a) in two distinct colour options, providing a comprehensive preview ahead of its official launch on March 5.

The rendered images reveal the Phone (2a)'s distinctive transparent back, adorned with dual camera "eyes" and three glyph lights dedicated to notifications. Notably absent is the wireless charging coil, reinforcing earlier speculations that this budget-friendly device will forego a feature present in Nothing's previous Phone 1 and Phone 2 models, GSMarena reported.

The display bezels maintain Nothing's commitment to a symmetrical design, with a minimalist appearance around the screen. In terms of aesthetics, the power and volume buttons present a striking contrast, appearing in white on the lighter colour variant and black on the darker model.

What to Expect From Nothing Phone (2A)

Nothing has already shared some key specifications for the impending mid-range release. The Phone (2a) will be powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, tailored specifically for the Nothing brand. Recent teasers from the company suggest an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score surpassing 741,000 for the Dimensity-powered device. The phone is confirmed to offer up to 12GB of RAM, supplemented by an additional 8GB of virtual RAM through Nothing's RAM boost feature.

Rumours surrounding the Phone (2a) suggest a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with thin, uniform bezels and a punch-hole cutout. The camera setup is speculated to mirror that of the previous Nothing Phones, featuring a combination of 50MP wide and ultrawide sensors.

Leaked information points to storage options of 8/128GB and 12/256GB, with potential price tags around €349and €399 respectively.

With the official launch event still over a week away, it's likely that additional leaks will surface, providing more insights into the specifications, features, and pricing details of the Nothing Phone (2a).