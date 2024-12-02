Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests

It has been quite some time since Nothing released a flagship model. The Nothing Phone 2 debuted back in 2023. With 2025 on the horizon, rumours suggest that the company is working on three new devices, one of which is expected to be the Nothing Phone 3—the flagship model. The other two devices are speculated to belong to the A-series, potentially named the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Plus. This information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar. While Brar doesn't confirm the exact names, the most likely scenario based on Nothing's past releases points towards these models. Also, the one of the models could be the Nothing Phone 3 Pro as well. According to the tipster, the phones are expected to be announced in the first half of 2025, meaning the official reveal might not be far off.

Also Read: Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users

More about Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3 Silver

Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

What To Expect From Nothing Phone 3

As for the Nothing Phone (3), a Geekbench listing has provided some early insights. The device, identified by the model name Nothing A059, features an octa-core processor with a configuration resembling the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This chipset includes four cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, three cores at 2.4 GHz, and one core at 2.5 GHz.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The listing also hints that the base model of the Nothing Phone (3) will come with 8 GB of RAM, although Nothing has offered configurations with up to 12 GB of RAM in the past. It's plausible that the tested unit was the entry-level version.

In the Geekbench performance test, the device achieved a score of 2,813 in the multi-core test and 1,149 in the single-core test.

Also Read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

Nothing's Current Smartphone Lineup

At present, if you're considering purchasing a new Nothing phone, there are several options available. Starting with the Nothing Phone 2, while it remains a solid device, it is now showing its age. For its current price, there are more attractive deals offering better value with updated hardware.

Beyond the Nothing Phone 2, there are other choices like the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The differences between the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a are relatively minor, with the primary distinction being the processor. The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7250 Pro chipset, while the Plus model gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how