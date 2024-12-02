Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests

Nothing Phone 3 could be joined by two more phones in the first half of 2025. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 18:47 IST
Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests
Nothing Phone 3 is coming soon. (@nothing / Twitter)

It has been quite some time since Nothing released a flagship model. The Nothing Phone 2 debuted back in 2023. With 2025 on the horizon, rumours suggest that the company is working on three new devices, one of which is expected to be the Nothing Phone 3—the flagship model. The other two devices are speculated to belong to the A-series, potentially named the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Plus.  This information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar. While Brar doesn't confirm the exact names, the most likely scenario based on Nothing's past releases points towards these models. Also, the one of the models could be the Nothing Phone 3 Pro as well. According to the tipster, the phones are expected to be announced in the first half of 2025, meaning the official reveal might not be far off.

Also Read: Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users

More about Nothing Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹42,990
Check details
See full Specifications

What To Expect From Nothing Phone 3

As for the Nothing Phone (3), a Geekbench listing has provided some early insights. The device, identified by the model name Nothing A059, features an octa-core processor with a configuration resembling the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This chipset includes four cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, three cores at 2.4 GHz, and one core at 2.5 GHz. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The listing also hints that the base model of the Nothing Phone (3) will come with 8 GB of RAM, although Nothing has offered configurations with up to 12 GB of RAM in the past. It's plausible that the tested unit was the entry-level version.

In the Geekbench performance test, the device achieved a score of 2,813 in the multi-core test and 1,149 in the single-core test. 

Also Read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

Nothing's Current Smartphone Lineup

At present, if you're considering purchasing a new Nothing phone, there are several options available. Starting with the Nothing Phone 2, while it remains a solid device, it is now showing its age. For its current price, there are more attractive deals offering better value with updated hardware.

Beyond the Nothing Phone 2, there are other choices like the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The differences between the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a are relatively minor, with the primary distinction being the processor. The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7250 Pro chipset, while the Plus model gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 18:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets