OnePlus 11R 5G comes with major upgrades over predecessor

The newest offering from OnePlus, the OnePlus 11R 5G, has several upgrades over its predecessors in the ‘R' series, the most pronounced of which is the improved camera. The OnePlus 11R 5G features a triple camera system. The camera system consists of a 50 MP camera with OIS, a 120 degree Ultra Wide camera and a 4 cm macro camera. The major upgrade here comes in the form of ICE 2.0 (Image Clarity Engine 2.0), which improves the image processing ability of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 11R 5G has an upgraded candid snapping algorithm compared to the OnePlus 10R that allows you to capture moments faster and process images taken on the smartphone with an equally rapid speed. This ensures that you get the final image faster than before.

And, to ensure that the photos come out well even in dimly-lit environments, the camera settings on the OnePlus 11R 5G have a TurboRAW HDR algorithm, which is essentially a lossless computing photography in RAW format. In its latest version, it adjusts HDR photos to any lighting, instead of just focusing on nightscape and backlight settings. The final outcomes are photos with less noise and a higher dynamic range.

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, compared to the 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 10R. The smartphone deploys the SUPERVOOC S platform, which allows the phone's battery to charge to an efficiency level of almost 100 per cent, as compared to the 97 per cent levels seen in most other smartphone batteries.

This smart chipset transforms battery charging with higher discharging efficiency and also makes the entire process of charging faster and safer. The company claims that the fast charging doesn't harm the phone's hardware. Supported by this chipset, the OnePlus 11R 5G also focuses on charging safety by using 13 temperature sensors to monitor charging temperatures at all times.

With a new algorithm called the HyperTouch Engine, the display on the OnePlus 11R 5G offers higher response latency, accuracy and stability.

The OnePlus 11R 5G has introduced the ADFR 2.0 tech on a LTPS display, which tracks the usage habits on the device and allows the display's frame rate to automatically adjust at 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. With this feature, the amount of power consumed by the phone is more efficient.

The OnePlus 11R 5G brings upgraded connectivity options too with a Dual Bluetooth Antenna. It is also fitted with an enhanced L5 GPS band which improves the connectivity to GPS.