OnePlus 12, 12R LAUNCHED in India! Know features, specifications, pricing, and more

After months of anticipation, OnePlus has finally launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12 series in India at its ‘Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The series debuts with two models - flagship OnePlus 12, and the more affordable OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12 series was already launched in China on December 5 and has made its global debut today. It also marks the first time that OnePlus is selling the ‘R' model outside Chinese and Indian markets. From features, specifications to price, know all about the new OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 series: Features and specifications

The OnePlus 12 gets a 6.82-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED panel which OnePlus calls a ProXDR display. It gets a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The OnePlus 12 gets a new optimization engine called Trinity Engine and a new Dual Cryo vapour chamber. Courtesy of these upgrades, OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 12 runs all games at 120fps.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a Hasselblad triple camera setup, comprising a primary 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 64MP 3X telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. The camera system gets a new feature called UltraHDR as well as Hasselblad Master Mode.

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5400mAh graphite battery and supports wired 100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. OnePlus claims the AirVOOC wireless charging can juice up the OnePlus 12 to 50 percent in just 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the flagship model, it does not get the latest processor. Instead, it gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The OnePlus 12R features the same 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 12: Pricing

The OnePlus 12 starts at Rs. 64999 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs. 69999 for the 512GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting January 30.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R starts at Rs. 39999 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant will set you back Rs. 45999. The OnePlus 12R sale starts on February 6.

