OnePlus 13 camera features revealed ahead of October 31 launch- All details

OnePlus 13 is launching on October 31 in China with new features and upgrades. Since the launch announcement, the company has started to tease the flagship smartphone, gradually revealing specifications. Earlier, we came across the new OnePlus 13 design, an unboxing video and cooling system leaks. Now, Oneplus has teased the camera capabilities of the upcoming smartphones, showcasing some noticeable upgrades and new features. Know what the OnePlus 13 has in store for the users.

OnePlus 13 camera specification

According to the teaser released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad. The camera module will be consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor and OIS support. It will also feature a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens Sony LYT600 sensor that claims to offer 3x optical zoom and OIS support.

Alongside the OnePlus 13 camera specification, the smartphone's telephoto lens is expected to come with a new “Master mode” that will capture images in natural lighting. Therefore, it looks like several tweaks and upgrades have been made to enhance the smartphone from its previous generation.

Previously, the company also revealed that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. The smartphone will also feature a second-generation TianGong cooling system for improved heat management.

OnePlus 13 specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus 13 will come in three colour variants: blue, black, and white.

Now, to confirm other features, we will have to wait until October 31. However, note that the smartphone will be launching in China as of now. The India launch of OnePlus 13 is not expected until January 2024. Apart from OnePlus 13, we may also see a OnePlus 13R which is an affordable version of the flagship model during the India launch.

