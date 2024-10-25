OPPO Find X8 series launched: Check key features, specs and global availability

OPPO has officially launched its latest smartphone lineup, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, featuring an innovative Hasselblad Master Camera System and various advanced specifications. After weeks of speculation and teasers, the brand has revealed its flagship Android phones in China.

“Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for OPPO AI as part of ColorOS 15. Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board and Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom” - said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

Both models feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, Hasselblad-branded camera setups, wireless charging options, an alert slider, and water resistance ratings of IP68 and IP69. OPPO also introduced new software capabilities with ColorOS 15, including a reflection eraser tool for photography enthusiasts. Another feature, called Shadowless Snapshot, allows users to take blur-free photos simply by raising their hand instead of needing a dedicated snapshot mode. OPPO has compared this feature to that found in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, underscoring its innovative approach. Additional camera functionalities include improved Live Photos, a soft-light portrait mode, and three photographic styles designed to replicate film aesthetics.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Key Features

Oppo Find X8 Pro stands out as the more advanced option, offering a 6.78-inch micro-curved display, a substantial 5,910mAh battery, and fast charging capabilities with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. This model features two periscope cameras, making it an attractive choice for consumers seeking top-tier photography experiences. The phone also incorporates a multifunctional camera shutter button that supports both capturing images and adjusting zoom, making it the first Android device to adopt this feature.

OPPO Find X8: Key Features

For users who may not require the Pro model's capabilities, the standard Find X8 presents a compelling alternative. It is equipped with the same Dimensity 9400 processor, a 6.59-inch display, and a 5,630mAh battery, with comparable charging speeds. OPPO claims the Find X8 features the world's first "inverted" periscope camera system, designed to reduce module size by 33 percent.

Oppo Find X8 Series: Coming Soon to Global Markets

Currently, OPPO has launched the OPPO Find X8 series exclusively in China. However, the company indicated at MWC 2024 that global availability for the next-generation Find flagship phones is on the horizon, promising broader access to these innovative devices in the near future.