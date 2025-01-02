OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 13: Here are the major differences we expect to see

OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 will soon make their debut, with the India launch just a few days away, scheduled for 7 January 2025. These phones will succeed the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R from 2024. These new devices are expected to bring new upgrades, refined designs, and significantly faster internals. Based on what we know so far, let us compare both phones to determine which one you should keep an eye out for.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Performance and Battery

OnePlus India has already revealed some specifications on its website. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will share many features, including processors. The OnePlus 13R, being the more affordable model, will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset—the same processor that powered the OnePlus 12.

As for the OnePlus 13, being the flagship, it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. While OnePlus hasn't confirmed the RAM configurations, based on the Chinese variants, the OnePlus 13 could offer up to 16GB or even 24GB of RAM. However, it should be noted that the same RAM configurations may not be available in India.

The RAM details for the OnePlus 13R remain unclear, but based on past trends, it might ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

In terms of battery, OnePlus has confirmed that both the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will feature a 6,000mAh battery and support 100W fast charging.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Design, Build, and Display

According to the OnePlus website, the OnePlus 13 will be available in three colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean variant will sport a unique microfiber vegan leather finish, while the other finishes will feature glass backs. The design includes a flat frame, in line with competitors, and a flat display, moving away from the curved panels seen in previous models.

The camera module design has also been revamped. It is now detached from the frame, appearing as a standalone unit positioned in the top-left corner of the phone's rear.

The OnePlus 13R will come in two colours: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir (essentially black and white). Its design is reminiscent of the OnePlus 13, with a flat display, flat frame, and a circular, standalone camera module in the top-left corner.

Regarding the display, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will sport a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

Leaks and information from tipster Yogesh Brar suggest that the OnePlus 13R will feature a new 2x telephoto sensor, creating a proper triple-camera setup. It will consist of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.

For selfies, the OnePlus 13 will feature a 32MP front camera, while the OnePlus 13R is expected to have a 16MP front shooter.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Software and Additional Features

Both models will run OxygenOS 15, which OnePlus has described as "Speed Meets AI." This suggests a significant role for AI in helping improve the user experience.

The OnePlus 13 will come equipped with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, whereas the OnePlus 13R could feature an optical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to support IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 13R might settle for an IP64 rating.

