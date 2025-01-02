OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 13: Here are the major differences we expect to see

OnePlus 13 series is launching soon on January 7. Here's how the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13 compare based on what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 11:49 IST
OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 13: Here are the major differences we expect to see
OnePlus 13R Vs OnePlus 13. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 will soon make their debut, with the India launch just a few days away, scheduled for 7 January 2025. These phones will succeed the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R from 2024. These new devices are expected to bring new upgrades, refined designs, and significantly faster internals. Based on what we know so far, let us compare both phones to determine which one you should keep an eye out for.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Performance and Battery

OnePlus India has already revealed some specifications on its website. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will share many features, including processors. The OnePlus 13R, being the more affordable model, will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset—the same processor that powered the OnePlus 12.

More about OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13R
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
₹52,990
Check details
See full Specifications

As for the OnePlus 13, being the flagship, it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. While OnePlus hasn't confirmed the RAM configurations, based on the Chinese variants, the OnePlus 13 could offer up to 16GB or even 24GB of RAM. However, it should be noted that the same RAM configurations may not be available in India.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The RAM details for the OnePlus 13R remain unclear, but based on past trends, it might ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

In terms of battery, OnePlus has confirmed that both the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will feature a 6,000mAh battery and support 100W fast charging.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it's a better name

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Design, Build, and Display

According to the OnePlus website, the OnePlus 13 will be available in three colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean variant will sport a unique microfiber vegan leather finish, while the other finishes will feature glass backs. The design includes a flat frame, in line with competitors, and a flat display, moving away from the curved panels seen in previous models. 

The camera module design has also been revamped. It is now detached from the frame, appearing as a standalone unit positioned in the top-left corner of the phone's rear.

The OnePlus 13R will come in two colours: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir (essentially black and white). Its design is reminiscent of the OnePlus 13, with a flat display, flat frame, and a circular, standalone camera module in the top-left corner.

Regarding the display, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will sport a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

Leaks and information from tipster Yogesh Brar suggest that the OnePlus 13R will feature a new 2x telephoto sensor, creating a proper triple-camera setup. It will consist of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.

For selfies, the OnePlus 13 will feature a 32MP front camera, while the OnePlus 13R is expected to have a 16MP front shooter.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Software and Additional Features

Both models will run OxygenOS 15, which OnePlus has described as "Speed Meets AI." This suggests a significant role for AI in helping improve the user experience.

The OnePlus 13 will come equipped with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, whereas the OnePlus 13R could feature an optical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to support IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 13R might settle for an IP64 rating.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 11:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 13: Here are the major differences we expect to see
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Alleged GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz: New video may premiere on YouTube soon, claims insider
Key gaming events to watch for in 2025

GTA 6, Nintendo's new console, and more: Key gaming events to watch for in 2025
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets