OnePlus 13 launch on October 31 in China: More specs revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus 13 will officially debut tomorrow, October 31 in China with some new features and upgrades. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone's design and specification to keep the excitement going. Now, just a day before the launch, OnePlus has teased some new OnePlus 13 features which confirmed the water resistance scores, a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and more. Know what OnePlus has planned for its new generation of flagship smartphones.

OnePlus 13 new revealed features

According to the 9To5Google report, OnePlus shared a Weibo post confirming some hardware features of the upcoming OnePlus 13 model. The post revealed that the smartphone will get a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which is an upgrade from the OnePlus 12'a optical sensor. This highlights that the new sensor will not only be quick to unlock the device, but it will be more secure than the predecessor. The new fingerprint sensor will also have the ability to recognise prints even with dirty or greasy hands.

OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone comes with a new vibration system called 4D haptics. This upgrade will enable games to experience detailed feedback, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The new haptic system includes 602mm³ volume which is the largest used on any Android device.

Apart from these upgrades, the OnePlus 13 has received both IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. This means that the smartphone could withstand being submerged underwater at a 1-meter depth.

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 24GB RAM. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.7-inch second-generation Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside display, the smartphone is also getting a major camera upgrade. It will come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with Sony LYT600 sensor offering 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Lastly, it is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

