OnePlus 13 launching on October 31; Design, colour options and other key specs revealed officially

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, will officially launch in China on October 31. After months of speculation, the company has revealed both the launch date and the design of the device, along with the available colour options. This announcement marks the end of widespread rumours surrounding the OnePlus 13, the successor to the OnePlus 12, which was released last year.

Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 13 was also reportedly spotted at an e-sports event in China, further building anticipation for the device's official release. The smartphone will feature a BOE X2 display with a new local refresh rate feature to enhance the viewing experience for users.

OnePlus 13: Design and Colour Variants

The OnePlus 13 will be introduced in three distinct colour options: blue, black, and white. While the black and white versions offer a minimalist finish, the blue variant is designed with a dual-tone look, including a white camera island. The design of the camera module has been slightly reworked, with the camera now sitting separately from the rest of the frame on the left side. The Hasselblad branding, associated with the device's camera, has been moved from the camera unit and is now positioned above a metal strip on the top right.

Before its official debut, the OnePlus 13 was reportedly seen in the hands of players at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 e-sports event in China. Posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo suggested that the device was used during the tournament, giving viewers an early glimpse of the much-anticipated phone.

OnePlus 13: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device is also anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support is also expected to be part of the package.