OnePlus 13 launching on October 31; Design, colour options and other key specs revealed officially

OnePlus 13 will launch in China on October 31, with its design, colour options, and key features officially confirmed by the company.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 15:07 IST
OnePlus 13 launching soon: From launch date, specs, to features, know what’s coming
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 has been making headlines due to leaks and rumours. Now, the launch date for the new generation OnePlus flagship has been revealed by the company's China president, Louis Lee. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will make its debut in October in China. However, in India, the smartphone may debut in January 2025.
OnePlus 13
OnePlus also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature the BOE X2 display which will allow the smartphone to offer 2K resolution. Additionally, it is reported that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO micro-curved display along with a glass protection.
OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and the Adreno GPU for improved performance and graphics. For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging.
OnePlus 13
For photography, the OnePlus 13 will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may retain a circular camera module similar to last year's OnePlus 12.
OnePlus 13
Lastly, the smartphone may get an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, which will again be a significant upgrade. Therefore, OnePlus has planned several upgrades for the OnePlus 13 in terms of display, performance, camera, and other features.
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 to launch on October 31 in China with its design, colours, and other key specifications officially revealed by the company. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, will officially launch in China on October 31. After months of speculation, the company has revealed both the launch date and the design of the device, along with the available colour options. This announcement marks the end of widespread rumours surrounding the OnePlus 13, the successor to the OnePlus 12, which was released last year.

Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 13 was also reportedly spotted at an e-sports event in China, further building anticipation for the device's official release. The smartphone will feature a BOE X2 display with a new local refresh rate feature to enhance the viewing experience for users.

OnePlus 13:  Design and Colour Variants

The OnePlus 13 will be introduced in three distinct colour options: blue, black, and white. While the black and white versions offer a minimalist finish, the blue variant is designed with a dual-tone look, including a white camera island. The design of the camera module has been slightly reworked, with the camera now sitting separately from the rest of the frame on the left side. The Hasselblad branding, associated with the device's camera, has been moved from the camera unit and is now positioned above a metal strip on the top right.

Before its official debut, the OnePlus 13 was reportedly seen in the hands of players at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 e-sports event in China. Posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo suggested that the device was used during the tournament, giving viewers an early glimpse of the much-anticipated phone.

OnePlus 13: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device is also anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support is also expected to be part of the package.

