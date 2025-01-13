Latest Tech News Tech Tech News New 'Jumped Deposit Scam' targeting UPI users: Key insights and safety tips to protect your money

New 'Jumped Deposit Scam' targeting UPI users: Key insights and safety tips to protect your money

Cybercriminals are exploiting UPI users with the ‘Jumped Deposit Scam,’ tricking them into authorising fraudulent transactions. Here’s how it works and ways to stay safe.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 16:54 IST
Icon
4 ways to stay safe from new online scams
Jumped Deposit Scam
1/5 Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder’s primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.  (Pixabay)
Jumped Deposit Scam
4/5 VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
Jumped Deposit Scam
icon View all Images
A new scam targeting UPI users, called the ‘Jumped Deposit Scam,’ is causing widespread concern. (Pexels)

Cybercriminals have introduced a new scam targeting UPI users, referred to as the ‘Jumped Deposit Scam,' where unsuspecting victims are tricked into losing money. Reports have been flooding in from across the country as more people become aware of this growing threat.

How the Scam Works

The scam begins when fraudsters transfer small amounts of money into a victim's bank account via UPI. The victim receives a notification and opens their payment app to investigate the unexpected deposit. Soon after, the scammers send a ‘Collect Money' request, prompting the victim to enter their UPI PIN to validate the payment. This step is misleading as it grants unauthorised access to the victim's account, resulting in a debit they did not approve.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Neuralink Puts Brain Chip in 3rd Patient; Elon Musk says…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Authorities Issue Warnings

Following numerous complaints reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, Tamil Nadu Police issued a public warning. They advised UPI users to remain cautious about unexpected deposits from unknown sources. However, experts assure that the UPI system has strong safeguards in place to prevent unauthorized transactions.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) addressed technical misconceptions surrounding the scam. NPCI clarified that simply opening a UPI or bank app does not approve a transaction. A user must actively navigate to a payment request and click the 'pay' option to authorise any payment. Without this action, a transaction will not proceed. NPCI emphasised that UPI is a secure, device-based system. Only the registered user can initiate a transaction, ensuring no external party can directly withdraw funds.

Also read: Get 2 years of free YouTube Premium subscription with these Jio offers: Know how to get this deal

Additionally, NPCI clarified that inputting a PIN for balance inquiries does not authorize transactions or withdrawals, as these are treated as separate actions. The UPI system continues to follow stringent safety protocols and regulatory measures, supporting the adoption of digital payments.

How to Protect Yourself

To avoid falling victim to the scam, follow these two steps:

  1. Delay Checking Your Balance: Wait for 15-30 minutes before reviewing your account after receiving a credit notification. This delay helps any fraudulent withdrawal requests to expire.
  2. Enter an Incorrect PIN: If immediate action is needed, intentionally entering an incorrect PIN will block any pending transactions.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like

What to Do if You're Targeted

If you receive an unexpected deposit, inform your bank and report the incident to your nearest cybercrime police station or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in. Quick reporting increases the chances of recovering stolen funds and prevents further exploitation.

The rise of the "Jumped Deposit Scam" highlights the need for vigilance in managing digital transactions.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 16:54 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay
Valorant Patch 10.00

Valorant Patch 10.00: New agent, map changes, system updates, and more
Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets