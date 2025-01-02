Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching soon, here’s what the recent Geekbench database tells about the vanilla model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 08:44 IST
OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It s expected to be the next big release from Samsung. It is anticipated that the device will feature a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, which was a slightly overclocked version of the main chip.
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
OnePlus 13: It is set to be OnePlus's next flagship and is confirmed to launch in January next year in India. The device is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as seen in the already released Chinese model.
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
Xiaomi 15 series: is the next follow-up to the Xiaomi 14. The devices are confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear when Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 15 series to India, but considering the Xiaomi 14 series launched in March 2024, it may be some time before we see the Xiaomi 15 series in India.
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite to its standard S25 models. Unlike last year, when the South Korean tech giant opted for its own Exynos chipset, this time things could be different, with Samsung potentially using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7: Although it's still some time away, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Like most years, Samsung could launch its new foldables around July-August next year.
Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, check details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just weeks away from official launch and the smartphones have already started to appear in several certification and listing databases, showcasing specifications and features. Now, in recent spotting, the international version of the Galaxy S25 model appeared on the Geekbench database which showcased a significant performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, we may see an all-Snapdragon series instead of the Exynos 2500 processor this year. Check out the Geekbench scores to know about its performance scores.

Also read: OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Geekbench scores

Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been making rounds on the internet with leaks and rumours. Now, the vanilla model of the series has been spotted on the Geekbench listing with performance cores, providing details about the expected processor. According to a SamMobile report, the international variant of Galaxy S25 (including India) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB RAM. This listing assures buyers that all models of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon processor, offering an improved performance. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up

The listing also showcased performance core scores which clocked at  2,986 on single-core testing and 9,355 on multicore testing. The smartphone also achieved a peak clock speed of 3.53GHz  on the prime core. Last year with Galaxy S24, we saw the Exynos 2400 processor in some regions including India. Now, with the switch to Snapdragon chip, the smartphone could offer improved performance. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 will run on the Android 15 version, therefore, we may see the OneUI 7 update at launch as well. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date

As of now, we are awaiting the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, previous reports suggest that the launch could take place on January 22, 2025. Samsung has yet to make the launch date official, therefore, we will have to wait for the launch date announcement to confirm when the Galaxy Unpacked event is happening and when we can experience the new Galaxy S25 series models. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

