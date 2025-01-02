Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just weeks away from official launch and the smartphones have already started to appear in several certification and listing databases, showcasing specifications and features. Now, in recent spotting, the international version of the Galaxy S25 model appeared on the Geekbench database which showcased a significant performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, we may see an all-Snapdragon series instead of the Exynos 2500 processor this year. Check out the Geekbench scores to know about its performance scores.

Also read: OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.85 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Geekbench scores

Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been making rounds on the internet with leaks and rumours. Now, the vanilla model of the series has been spotted on the Geekbench listing with performance cores, providing details about the expected processor. According to a SamMobile report, the international variant of Galaxy S25 (including India) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB RAM. This listing assures buyers that all models of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon processor, offering an improved performance.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up

The listing also showcased performance core scores which clocked at 2,986 on single-core testing and 9,355 on multicore testing. The smartphone also achieved a peak clock speed of 3.53GHz on the prime core. Last year with Galaxy S24, we saw the Exynos 2400 processor in some regions including India. Now, with the switch to Snapdragon chip, the smartphone could offer improved performance. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 will run on the Android 15 version, therefore, we may see the OneUI 7 update at launch as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date

As of now, we are awaiting the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, previous reports suggest that the launch could take place on January 22, 2025. Samsung has yet to make the launch date official, therefore, we will have to wait for the launch date announcement to confirm when the Galaxy Unpacked event is happening and when we can experience the new Galaxy S25 series models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!