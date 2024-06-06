 OnePlus Community Sale starting today, check deals on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Community Sale starting today, check deals on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and more

The OnePlus Community Sale is almost here! Check out the huge discounts available on the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 08:27 IST
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
1/6 1. OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India: The latest flagship, OnePlus 12, is now available in India. In fact, both variants are on sale now and are accessible through various channels like OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores.  (Amazon)
2/6 2. Features: The OnePlus 12 boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Trinity Engine, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM, ensuring a fast and smooth experience. The CPU-Vitalization technology enhances hardware-software synergy for exceptional performance.  (Amazon)
3/6 3. Design and Display: With a modern and elegant design, the phone features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, promising a visually stunning experience.  (Amazon)
4/6 4. Charging: The OnePlus 12 supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.  (Amazon)
5/6 5. Pricing and Variants: Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, the OnePlus 12 offers two configurations - 12/256GB priced at INR 64,999 and 16/512GB priced at INR 69,999.  (Amazon)
6/6 6. OnePlus Easy Upgrades Program: Introducing an Easy Upgrades program, customers can own the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65% of the price with 24 months of No-cost EMI, ensuring accessibility and ease of upgrading to future OnePlus flagships.   (Amazon)
Check all the exciting details before the OnePlus Community Sale starts today. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Community Sale will kick off from today which means all the latest and flagship smartphones will be available at a huge discount price. Interest buyers can grab deals on top smartphones such as OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more. Apart from smartphones other Oneplus devices such as smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and others will also be available with great deals and offers. Check out what you can grab in this year's OnePlus Community Sale.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and Nord 4 5G expected to launch soon: Price, specs, and release details revealed

OnePlus Community Sale

If you are planning to buy the latest OnePlus 12 smartphone in the Glacial White edition then now is the great time as you can get it at a much lower price. Originally, the smartphone is priced at Rs.64999. However, you can avail Rs. 3,000 discount and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount during the sale. OnePlus is also providing no-cost EMI options and you can also get up to Rs. 12000 exchange bonus.

Also read: OnePlus 13 camera specs revealed- Know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone

Suppose you are planning to buy the OnePlus 12R which is priced at Rs.39999. The smartphone will also be discounted during the OnePlus Community Sale as the company is providing a Rs. 2000 bank discount and a Rs. 2000 coupon discount. Additionally, with an exchange bonus, you can get up to Rs.6000 off. With the OnePlus Nord CE 4, you can get a discount of flat Rs. 2000 and there are also options available for no-cost EMI.

OnePlus buyers can also grab discounts on OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go which may come with up to Rs.3000 coupon discount.

Also read: OnePlus 12 Glacial White Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

OnePlus Community Sale dates

The OnePlus Community Sale will begin from June 6 and it will stay live until June 11, 2024. You grab discounts, bank and exchange offers from the OnePlus official website, Amazon, and retail stores. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your Android smartphone then now is the best time as all the devices will be available with discount prices and bank offers.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 08:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets