OnePlus Community Sale starting today, check deals on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and more

OnePlus Community Sale will kick off from today which means all the latest and flagship smartphones will be available at a huge discount price. Interest buyers can grab deals on top smartphones such as OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more. Apart from smartphones other Oneplus devices such as smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and others will also be available with great deals and offers. Check out what you can grab in this year's OnePlus Community Sale.

OnePlus Community Sale

If you are planning to buy the latest OnePlus 12 smartphone in the Glacial White edition then now is the great time as you can get it at a much lower price. Originally, the smartphone is priced at Rs.64999. However, you can avail Rs. 3,000 discount and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount during the sale. OnePlus is also providing no-cost EMI options and you can also get up to Rs. 12000 exchange bonus.

Suppose you are planning to buy the OnePlus 12R which is priced at Rs.39999. The smartphone will also be discounted during the OnePlus Community Sale as the company is providing a Rs. 2000 bank discount and a Rs. 2000 coupon discount. Additionally, with an exchange bonus, you can get up to Rs.6000 off. With the OnePlus Nord CE 4, you can get a discount of flat Rs. 2000 and there are also options available for no-cost EMI.

OnePlus buyers can also grab discounts on OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go which may come with up to Rs.3000 coupon discount.

OnePlus Community Sale dates

The OnePlus Community Sale will begin from June 6 and it will stay live until June 11, 2024. You grab discounts, bank and exchange offers from the OnePlus official website, Amazon, and retail stores. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your Android smartphone then now is the best time as all the devices will be available with discount prices and bank offers.

