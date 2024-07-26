 OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know | Mobile News

OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus has resolved a flaw in its Any Device Any Condition trade-in program, ensuring buyers must send in old devices to get a $100 discount on new phones.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 07:13 IST
OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know
OnePlus has corrected an issue in its Any Device Any Condition trade-in program, ensuring buyers send in old devices to receive the $100 discount on new purchases.

OnePlus has fixed a problem in its Any Device Any Condition trade-in program. Now, buyers must send in their old devices to get a $100 discount on a new phone.

OnePlus Trade-In Program's Loophole

OnePlus' trade-in program offers a $100 reward for trading in an old device, no matter its condition. Recently, some buyers found a way to get the discount without sending in their old devices. Neither OnePlus nor its recycling partner asked for the old devices, allowing buyers to keep them and still get the discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus' Solution

OnePlus has now addressed this issue. The company confirmed that its recycling partner will contact buyers to collect their old devices. A OnePlus spokesperson explained:

“After looking into the issue, we found that some users did not get instructions from our partner to send in their old devices as part of our Any Device Any Condition trade-in deal. We have fixed this problem. From now on, those who want to join the trade-in deal will get separate instructions from our partner to send in their old devices.”

Unresolved Questions

It is not clear if OnePlus will contact buyers who have already received the discount without trading in their old devices. The company has not said if they will take any action regarding these past transactions.

OnePlus has taken steps to ensure the proper functioning of its Any Device Any Condition trade-in program. By fixing the loophole, the company ensures that buyers must send in their old devices to get the $100 discount. OnePlus' recycling partner will now contact buyers to collect their old devices, keeping the process fair. If you recently used this trade-in program, let us know if you hear from the recycling partner in the comments below.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 07:13 IST
